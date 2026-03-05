Unite for Adoptee Rights

Registration fees help cover the cost of the venue, and technology fees. You will receive the link 24 hours before the event.



Any additional contribution supports AK Connection’s educational, social, and cultural programming for the Korean adoptee community in Minnesota. Your support helps us continue providing programs, workshops, and events that strengthen community connections and advocacy.



To support to Adoptees United's work: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/support-adoptees-united