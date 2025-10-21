U4H Silent Auction 2025

Light brown unglazed impermeable finish

Can be used as a side table or a stool

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, in wet or dry locations

Height: 17 inches

Diameter: 15.5 inches

Value: $1,950

Reinterpreted by designer Tucker Robbins in porcelain from the royal family of the Bamileke tribe in Cameroon, the pattern speaks to their creation story where the female spider wove the web which caught creation.





Tucker helped found the porcelain workshop in Peru that produces his pieces to give local people meaningful jobs to dispel the strife of civil war.