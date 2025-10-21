U4H Silent Auction 2025

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Reinterpreted by designer Tucker Robbins in porcelain from the royal family of the Bamileke tribe in Cameroon, the pattern speaks to their creation story where the female spider wove the web which caught creation.
Tucker helped found the porcelain workshop in Peru that produces his pieces to give local people meaningful jobs to dispel the strife of civil war.
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The zigzag is a design found throughout civilization that consistently represents ascension, rising. It also represents rain and lightning.
Brought to you by designer Tucker Robbins, this form is derived from the Mayan church columns of Chajul, Guatemala, and is reinterpreted by the porcelain pottery-craft of Peru evoking the storytelling of the ancient Maya.
Tucker helped found the porcelain workshop that produces his pieces to give local people meaningful jobs to dispel the strife of civil war.
Starting bid
"The View" is America's most-watched daytime talk show featuring co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination. It is filmed in New York City.
The recipient of this auction item and the recipient’s guest will be asked to attend the set visit on or before the last date of scheduled filming for Season 29 (9/8/25-7/23/26).
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Signed by the author! 5 copies available.
Born to a single mother in Dumbo, a remote village in Cameroon, Elvis Ndansi defied all the odds of achieving success. He became a solutions-focused executive, consultant, and thought leader across the nonprofit and healthcare industries in the USA.
Elvis is the president and founder of nonprofit Unite for Health which has been operating in Cameroon since 2007.
"The Hope In You" chronicles Elvis’ journey of overcoming every challenge to radically change the course of his life.
Ultimately, it’s about the extraordinary power of the mind, and how to harness hope to power the giant within us all.
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This is your chance to consult one-on-one with the founder and president of U4H. Hear his inspirational story of growing up underprivileged in rural Cameroon and his remarkable journey to the USA. His knowledge of maternal health, disease prevention, public health, community development, clinical trials, business, and all things African is truly unparalleled.
The meeting would take place in Manhattan, NY. If you would prefer a lunch meeting, lunch would not be included.
1-2 hours. Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Visit internationally renowned furniture designer, Tucker Robbins’ artifact-filled New York City midtown home to learn about design, its impact on wellbeing and his collaborations with local artisans in faraway places.
Discover Tucker's unique approach to creativity and art. View his collection of exotica from around the world, and join him for a cup of tea and treats.
1-2 hours. Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Valued at $250, does not include taxes or tip. There will be a charge for food or drink over $250. This certificate comes with special attention from Harrison Spelman, Wine Director and Sommelier.
From Molly Fitzpatrick, theinfatuation.com:
“This timeless yet trendy restaurant, cozied up inside a landmark West Village townhouse, is a modern NYC classic, with solid food and an unbeatable atmosphere.
Dating back to the 1920s, the restaurant reopened in 2006 and assumed a new identity as an exclusive celebrity hangout, drawing big names like Fran Lebowitz, Robert De Niro, and Taylor Swift.
What was once a nightly fire-hydrant blast of famous guests may have waned to steady drip over the last two decades, but the Waverly Inn still maintains a discreet no-photographs policy (which is, in our experience, intermittently and unpredictably enforced)...
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...and Ceremonies of the African Continent [out-of-print]
Signed by Carol Beckwith, Angela Fisher
A rare, two-volume slipcased magnum opus of the two pioneering documentary photographers of African tribal cultures and ceremonies – a world that is quickly vanishing before our very eyes.
Now, with a greater sense of urgency, this book covers disappearing rituals and ceremonies from some of the most inaccessible corners of the African continent, to create the definitive statement on this subject.
This 2018 landmark volume will set the standard for capturing a visual testament to the vanishing traditions of African peoples. No other book like this exists or can ever be created again, as more than 40 percent of what has been documented here has already vanished.
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Photography by Jeff Chien-Hsing Liao, a Taiwanese-American photographer celebrated for his large-scale, hyper-detailed panoramic images of urban life. This beautiful 2013 limited edition large format volume is signed by the photographer.
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Consult with the Unite for Health board member of your choice for a discussion on their area of expertise. Please visit the Board page under Who We Are on unite4healthf.org to find your person of interest.
The meeting would take place in Manhattan, NY. If you would prefer a lunch meeting, lunch would not be included.
1-2 hours. Value: $1,000.
Starting bid
Our gift to pregnant women during our maternal health campaigns, $50 buys one delivery kit (surgical gloves, umbilical cord clamp, disinfectant etc), with items for a newborn (a bottle, bibs, clothes, blankets, thermometer etc) and for the mother (sanitary pads, lotion, soap etc). Many women can't afford to buy these basic things.
Starting bid
Our gift to pregnant women during our maternal health campaigns, $50 buys one delivery kit (surgical gloves, umbilical cord clamp, disinfectant etc), with items for a newborn (a bottle, bibs, clothes, blankets, thermometer etc) and for the mother (sanitary pads, lotion, soap etc). Many women can't afford to buy these basic things.
Starting bid
Our gift to pregnant women during our maternal health campaigns, $50 buys one delivery kit (surgical gloves, umbilical cord clamp, disinfectant etc), with items for a newborn (a bottle, bibs, clothes, blankets, thermometer etc) and for the mother (sanitary pads, lotion, soap etc). Many women can't afford to buy these basic things.
Starting bid
The fee is $50 for a medically supervised delivery in the only local hospital, 20 km from Dumbo. We gave prenatal care to 175 pregnant women last September. 21 women have given birth so far. 154 women still need to go to the hospital.
Starting bid
The fee is $50 for a medically supervised delivery in the only local hospital, 20 km from Dumbo. We gave prenatal care to 175 pregnant women last September. 21 women have given birth so far. 154 women still need to go to the hospital.
Starting bid
Blood pressure + lab tests + ultrasound, each prenatal screening costs $25. Administered in Misaje Hospital. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.
Starting bid
Blood pressure + lab tests + ultrasound, each prenatal screening costs $25. Administered in Misaje Hospital. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.
Starting bid
Blood pressure + lab tests + ultrasound, each prenatal screening costs $25. Administered in Misaje Hospital. Recommended minimum of 3 per pregnancy.
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