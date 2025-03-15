United By Loss Foundation Membership

Supporter Membership (Annual)
$100

No expiration

Supporter Members are the heart of the United By Loss Foundation community. By joining as a Supporter, you are actively contributing to grief support workshops, awareness events, and vital resources for families navigating loss. Benefits Include: ✔ Exclusive member newsletters and updates ✔ Recognition on our website and social media as a valued supporter ✔ Early access to event registrations and volunteer opportunities ✔ The satisfaction of knowing your support makes a difference Your membership helps us comfort and heal those who need it most.
Board Membership (Annual)
$200

No expiration

Board Members play a key role in shaping the United By Loss Foundation's mission and impact. As a leadership-level member, you’ll help guide initiatives, advocate for grieving families, and support the foundation’s growth. Benefits Include: ✔ Exclusive invitations to board meetings and planning sessions ✔ Leadership opportunities in shaping grief support programs and events ✔ Name listed on the foundation’s website as a board member ✔ Networking opportunities with other leaders in the grief support community Board Members are dedicated to expanding our reach and strengthening our mission.
Lifetime Membership (One-Time Payment)
$500

No expiration

Lifetime Members are lifelong partners in the United By Loss Foundation’s mission. With a one-time contribution, you ensure lasting support for our grief support programs and initiatives, helping families for years to come. Benefits Include: ✔ Lifetime recognition as a key supporter of our mission ✔ Special acknowledgment at events and in our annual impact report ✔ VIP access to all United By Loss Foundation events ✔ Exclusive United By Loss Foundation keepsake By becoming a Lifetime Member, you make a permanent impact on the lives of grieving individuals and families.
