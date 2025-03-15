United By Loss Foundation Membership

Supporter Members are the heart of the United By Loss Foundation community. By joining as a Supporter, you are actively contributing to grief support workshops, awareness events, and vital resources for families navigating loss.
Benefits Include:
✔ Exclusive member newsletters and updates
✔ Recognition on our website and social media as a valued supporter
✔ Early access to event registrations and volunteer opportunities
✔ The satisfaction of knowing your support makes a difference
Your membership helps us comfort and heal those who need it most.
Board Membership (Annual)
$200
No expiration
Board Members play a key role in shaping the United By Loss Foundation's mission and impact. As a leadership-level member, you’ll help guide initiatives, advocate for grieving families, and support the foundation’s growth.
Benefits Include:
✔ Exclusive invitations to board meetings and planning sessions
✔ Leadership opportunities in shaping grief support programs and events
✔ Name listed on the foundation’s website as a board member
✔ Networking opportunities with other leaders in the grief support community
Board Members are dedicated to expanding our reach and strengthening our mission.
Lifetime Membership (One-Time Payment)
$500
No expiration
Lifetime Members are lifelong partners in the United By Loss Foundation’s mission. With a one-time contribution, you ensure lasting support for our grief support programs and initiatives, helping families for years to come.
Benefits Include:
✔ Lifetime recognition as a key supporter of our mission
✔ Special acknowledgment at events and in our annual impact report
✔ VIP access to all United By Loss Foundation events
✔ Exclusive United By Loss Foundation keepsake
By becoming a Lifetime Member, you make a permanent impact on the lives of grieving individuals and families.
