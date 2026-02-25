United Way Of Greater Baytown Area And Chambers County

Offered by

United Way Of Greater Baytown Area And Chambers County

About this shop

United for Good Gala Tickets

Individual Entry Ticket (No Poker) item
Individual Entry Ticket (No Poker)
$120

One Dinner + Gala Access (silent auction, etc.). Not interested in playing poker? Other exciting activities will be available for guests who want to stay in the action.

Individual Poker and Event Ticket item
Individual Poker and Event Ticket
$150

Dinner + Gala Access for One and One Poker Seat and One Starting Chip Stack.

Includes poker gameplay and the chance to play for exciting prizes!

Couple Entry Tickets (No Poker) item
Couple Entry Tickets (No Poker)
$230

Two Dinners + Gala Access (silent auction, etc.). Not interested in playing poker? Other exciting activities will be available for guests who want to stay in the action.

Couple Poker & Event Tickets item
Couple Poker & Event Tickets
$290

Two Dinners + Gala Access for Two and  Two Poker Seats and Two Starting Chip Stacks.

 Includes poker gameplay and the chance to play for exciting prizes!

Underwrite Full Table Poker + Event item
Underwrite Full Table Poker + Event
$1,600

Dinner + Gala Access for Ten and Ten Poker Seats and Ten Starting Chip Stacks.

Priority Table Placement and Signage.

Includes poker gameplay and the chance to play for exciting prizes!

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