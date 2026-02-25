United for Good Gala Tickets

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About this shop
One Dinner + Gala Access (silent auction, etc.). Not interested in playing poker? Other exciting activities will be available for guests who want to stay in the action.
Dinner + Gala Access for One and One Poker Seat and One Starting Chip Stack.
Includes poker gameplay and the chance to play for exciting prizes!
Two Dinners + Gala Access (silent auction, etc.). Not interested in playing poker? Other exciting activities will be available for guests who want to stay in the action.
Two Dinners + Gala Access for Two and Two Poker Seats and Two Starting Chip Stacks.
Includes poker gameplay and the chance to play for exciting prizes!
Dinner + Gala Access for Ten and Ten Poker Seats and Ten Starting Chip Stacks.
Priority Table Placement and Signage.
Includes poker gameplay and the chance to play for exciting prizes!
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