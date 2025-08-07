United for Heroes; a Gala of Hope & Healing

Grants entry to the event, beginning at 6pm and includes dinner with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with early access from 5pm to 6pm and the opportunity to mingle with Keynote Speakers and other VIP Honorees in exclusive areas with VIP amenities.
Event Sponsor — Premier Package
Enjoy VIP admission for ten with open bar, premier seating, and ten personalized signed copies of Courageously Broken by HU2H Founder D. A. Michaels.
Your company will be prominently recognized on the event website, social media, and on-site signage, showcasing your commitment to supporting suicide-prevention retreats for veterans and first responders.
Event Beverage Sponsor
Receive VIP admission for six with open bar, premier seating, and prominent company recognition on the event website, social media, and exclusive bar signage, highlighting your support for life-saving suicide-prevention retreats for veterans and first responders.
Keynote Speaker Sponsor
Experience an unforgettable evening up close with our distinguished keynote speakers, American Sheriff Mark Lamb and Retired Navy SEAL Master Chief Ross Munro.
This sponsorship includes VIP admission for four with open bar, premier seating with the keynote speakers, and a signed copy of Sheriff Lamb’s most recent book.
Your company will be prominently recognized on the event website, social media, and table signage, honoring your commitment to supporting suicide-prevention retreats for veterans and first responders.
Floral Sponsor
Add beauty and meaning to the evening as our Floral Sponsor. This package includes VIP admission for two with open bar, premier seating, and company recognition on all event materials, including the website, social media, and elegant table signage, highlighting your support for suicide-prevention retreats for veterans and first responders.
Be a Hero to Heroes by purchasing a table for 10. You may share your table with local heroes or purchase an entire table and save the cost of one general admission. If you need assistance filling your table, contact us and we can reach out to local veteran and first responder organizations who can nominate a Hero to join you.
