United for Hope Allegany Walk Registration 2026

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About this event
Every step tells a story.
Register to walk with us as we come together to remember, honor, support, and inspire hope. Whether you are walking in memory of someone, supporting someone you care about, or simply standing with our community, your presence matters.
Registration is free, and all are welcome. Fundraising is encouraged but not required.
United for HOPE Walk T-Shirt
Show your support for suicide prevention and take home a keepsake from the 2026 United for HOPE Walk.
Walk shirts are available for purchase for $25 and can be picked up at the event on September 26 at Lincoln Park, Olean.
Fundraising participants who raise $100 or more through their personal fundraising page will receive one complimentary walk shirt. If you qualify for a free shirt through fundraising, you do not need to purchase one separately.
Please be sure to select your preferred shirt size during registration.
Thank you for helping bring hope, connection, and support to our community.
Would you like us to create a "Today, We Honor" tribute sign along the walk route featuring the name of a loved one? Participants will have the opportunity to leave messages, memories, and notes of love on these signs during the walk.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!