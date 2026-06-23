United for HOPE Chautauqua Walk Registration 2026

United for HOPE Walk T-Shirt





Show your support for suicide prevention and take home a keepsake from the 2026 United for HOPE Walk.





Walk shirts are available for purchase for $25 and can be picked up at the event on September 12 at Ellery Town Park.





Fundraising participants who raise $100 or more through their personal fundraising page will receive one complimentary walk shirt. If you qualify for a free shirt through fundraising, you do not need to purchase one separately.





Please be sure to select your preferred shirt size during registration.





Thank you for helping bring hope, connection, and support to our community.