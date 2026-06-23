United for HOPE Chautauqua Walk Registration 2026

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About this event
Every step tells a story.
Register to walk with us as we come together to remember, honor, support, and inspire hope. Whether you are walking in memory of someone, supporting someone you care about, or simply standing with our community, your presence matters.
Registration is free, and all are welcome. Fundraising is encouraged but not required.
United for HOPE Walk T-Shirt
Show your support for suicide prevention and take home a keepsake from the 2026 United for HOPE Walk.
Walk shirts are available for purchase for $25 and can be picked up at the event on September 12 at Ellery Town Park.
Fundraising participants who raise $100 or more through their personal fundraising page will receive one complimentary walk shirt. If you qualify for a free shirt through fundraising, you do not need to purchase one separately.
Please be sure to select your preferred shirt size during registration.
Thank you for helping bring hope, connection, and support to our community.
It takes a community to create hope.
Volunteers help make the United for HOPE Walk possible by welcoming participants, assisting with registration, supporting the tribute experience, helping along the walk route, and lending a hand wherever needed.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:00 AM, one hour before the event begins, to assist with set-up and preparation. The walk takes place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and we ask volunteers to plan to stay for the duration of the event whenever possible, or at minimum through the first two hours.
We are grateful for your support and look forward to having you as part of the team.
Community partners play an important role in building hope, connection, and support throughout Chautauqua County.
We invite nonprofit organizations, community groups, businesses, faith communities, schools, and service providers to join us by hosting a resource table at the United for HOPE Walk.
Resource tables provide an opportunity to share information, engage with attendees, highlight available supports and services, and demonstrate your organization's commitment to strengthening the well-being of our community.
There is no cost to participate. Space is limited and registration is required.
Additional event details, including table and set-up information, will be provided to registered organizations prior to the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!