⛳ United Inclusive Invitational

18460 Santa Maria Pkwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70810, USA

Golfer
$125

Join the tournament as a single golfer. Includes 18 holes of play, cart, and entry into the Refreshments & Awards Ceremony.

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab three friends and register as a foursome! Includes 18 holes of play for four golfers, carts, and team entry into the Refreshments & Awards Ceremony.

If registering as a team and you don’t yet have all four players, you may update names later by contacting us.

Sponsor a Camper
$100

Give the gift of Camp. This sponsors 1 camper for 1 day of camp.

Sponsor a Camp Adventure
$500

Sponsor a Camp Activity, Interactive Rental, Field Trip, etc. for 1 day of Camp

Unity Hole Sponsor
$200

$200 per hole / $2,500 full course Sponsorship


Custom sign at your designated hole

Option to host an activation tent with giveaways

Listing in sponsor thank-you posts

Accessibility Advocate Sponsor
$1,000

1 golfer entry

Logo on 1 hole sign or driving range signage

Group social media recognition

Website listing

Diversity Driver Sponsor
$2,500

2 golfer entries

Recognition on signage at contest holes or putting green

Logo listed on website

Promo item opportunity for swag bags

1 social media mention

Inclusion Ambassador Sponsor
$5,000

4 golfer entries

Logo on banner at registration or awards table

Mention in press release and website

Branded table or tent allowed on course

Swag bag promo item opportunity

2 social media shout-outs

The Unity Champion Sponsor
$10,000

Recognized as the presenting sponsor: United Inclusive Invitational Presented by [Your Company]

Logo on all event marketing materials, signage, and press releases

8 golfer entries

Speaking opportunity at welcome or awards

Opportunity to display a banner or host a tent

Featured on all social media and website promos (4 posts minimum)

Premium swag bag insert opportunity

Recognition during awards program

Add a donation for Magnolia Rose Foundation

$

