About this event
Join the tournament as a single golfer. Includes 18 holes of play, cart, and entry into the Refreshments & Awards Ceremony.
Grab three friends and register as a foursome! Includes 18 holes of play for four golfers, carts, and team entry into the Refreshments & Awards Ceremony.
If registering as a team and you don’t yet have all four players, you may update names later by contacting us.
Give the gift of Camp. This sponsors 1 camper for 1 day of camp.
Sponsor a Camp Activity, Interactive Rental, Field Trip, etc. for 1 day of Camp
$200 per hole / $2,500 full course Sponsorship
Custom sign at your designated hole
Option to host an activation tent with giveaways
Listing in sponsor thank-you posts
1 golfer entry
Logo on 1 hole sign or driving range signage
Group social media recognition
Website listing
2 golfer entries
Recognition on signage at contest holes or putting green
Logo listed on website
Promo item opportunity for swag bags
1 social media mention
4 golfer entries
Logo on banner at registration or awards table
Mention in press release and website
Branded table or tent allowed on course
Swag bag promo item opportunity
2 social media shout-outs
Recognized as the presenting sponsor: United Inclusive Invitational Presented by [Your Company]
Logo on all event marketing materials, signage, and press releases
8 golfer entries
Speaking opportunity at welcome or awards
Opportunity to display a banner or host a tent
Featured on all social media and website promos (4 posts minimum)
Premium swag bag insert opportunity
Recognition during awards program
$
