United Sports Abroad's Memberships

Every contribution makes a difference. With our Pay What You Can option, you can give any amount that feels right for you! Every dollar goes directly toward helping military kids access sports training, mentorship, and equipment overseas.

Your generosity fuels opportunity, confidence, and connection for young athletes who often have limited access to organized sports programs.

Even a small donation helps fund essential gear, training sessions, and mentorship for kids in remote military communities.

Every bit of support counts, thank you for giving what you can!