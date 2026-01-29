United Sports Abroad's Memberships

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About the memberships
No expiration
Every contribution makes a difference. With our Pay What You Can option, you can give any amount that feels right for you! Every dollar goes directly toward helping military kids access sports training, mentorship, and equipment overseas.
Your generosity fuels opportunity, confidence, and connection for young athletes who often have limited access to organized sports programs.
Even a small donation helps fund essential gear, training sessions, and mentorship for kids in remote military communities.
Every bit of support counts, thank you for giving what you can!
Renews monthly
Join our mission as a Team Member for just $5 a month! Your ongoing support helps us provide sports camps, mentorship, and college recruiting guidance to military kids stationed abroad.
As part of the team, you’ll receive updates on our programs, stories from the field, and special member-only insights into the impact of your generosity.
YOUR IMPACT:
Your monthly contribution helps fund training sessions, program logistics, and equipment shipments to kids overseas.
Small monthly gift, big ongoing impact.
Renews monthly
As a Champion Member, your $10 monthly gift helps us go further! Reaching more youth athletes with advanced coaching, leadership mentorship, and recruitment exposure.
You’re not just giving; you’re investing in a young athlete’s future, helping them grow in confidence both on and off the field.
YOUR IMPACT:
Supports one athlete’s participation in camp activities, leadership programs, or personalized training support.
Member Perks:
Help us turn potential into performance.
Renews monthly
Become an Ambassador Member and take a leading role in transforming lives through sports. Your $25 monthly membership provides comprehensive support for overseas sports camps, specialized coaching, and essential sports equipment for military families.
You’ll be part of a dedicated community of supporters who believe in building resilience, leadership, and connection through athletics.
YOUR IMPACT:
Your contribution directly funds multiple youth athletes’ access to coaching, mentorship, and recruiting opportunities throughout the year.
Member Perks:
Lead the way — empower military kids to rise through sports.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!