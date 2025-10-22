United States Dragon & Lion Dance Federation's Memberships

Valid for one year
Benefits of Individual Membership
• Discounts on USDLDF events, seminars and courses
• Eligibility for USDLDF certification
• Exclusive USDLDF Discord server access
• Membership Certificate
• One (1) Membership Card
Individual Membership for members of an active USDLDF Member School
Benefits of School Membership
• School listed in directory of the USDLDF website
• Discounts on USDLDF sanctioned tournaments
• Eligibility to host Official USDLDF events
• Eligibility to represent the US in International competitions
• Exclusive USDLDF Discord server access
• School Membership Certificate
• One (1) Individual Membership Card (for Sifu/Coach/Trainer)
• Additional members of a registered school receive a $10.00 discount on their Individual Membership
