United States Dragon & Lion Dance Federation's Memberships

Benefits of School Membership





• School listed in directory of the USDLDF website

• Discounts on USDLDF sanctioned tournaments

• Eligibility to host Official USDLDF events

• Eligibility to represent the US in International competitions

• Exclusive USDLDF Discord server access

• School Membership Certificate

• One (1) Individual Membership Card (for Sifu/Coach/Trainer)

• Additional members of a registered school receive a $10.00 discount on their Individual Membership