United States Dragon & Lion Dance Federation's Memberships

Individual Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Benefits of Individual Membership
• Discounts on USDLDF events, seminars and courses

• Eligibility for USDLDF certification

• Exclusive USDLDF Discord server access

• Membership Certificate

• One (1) Membership Card



Individual Membership (USDLDF Member School)
$25

Valid for one year

Individual Membership for members of an active USDLDF Member School


Benefits of Individual Membership
• Discounts on USDLDF events, seminars and courses

• Eligibility for USDLDF certification

• Exclusive USDLDF Discord server access

• Membership Certificate

• One (1) Membership Card

USDLDF School Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Benefits of School Membership


• School listed in directory of the USDLDF website
• Discounts on USDLDF sanctioned tournaments
• Eligibility to host Official USDLDF events
• Eligibility to represent the US in International competitions
• Exclusive USDLDF Discord server access
• School Membership Certificate
• One (1) Individual Membership Card (for Sifu/Coach/Trainer)
• Additional members of a registered school receive a $10.00 discount on their Individual Membership

