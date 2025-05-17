United States Women of Today - 2025 National Mid-Year Convention

Hosted by
Mansfield, MA 02048, USA
This is the FULL registration fee for Friday Night Party, Saturday Forum/Meetings, Saturday Luncheon and Saturday Banquet.
This ticket gets you access to ALL SATURDAY events.
This ticket gets you access to the FRIDAY NIGHT party ONLY.
This ticket gets you access to the SATURDAY FORUMS/MEETINGS only.
This ticket gets you access to SATURDAY LUNCHEON only.
This ticket gets you access to SATURDAY BANQUET only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!