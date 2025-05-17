Massachusetts Women of Today

Hosted by

Massachusetts Women of Today

United States Women of Today - 2025 National Mid-Year Convention

31 Hampshire Street

Mansfield, MA 02048, USA

FULL Registration
$150

This is the FULL registration fee for Friday Night Party, Saturday Forum/Meetings, Saturday Luncheon and Saturday Banquet.

SATURDAY ONLY
$115

This ticket gets you access to ALL SATURDAY events.

FRIDAY NIGHT PARTY ONLY
$35

This ticket gets you access to the FRIDAY NIGHT party ONLY.

SATURDAY FORUMS/MEETINGS
$25

This ticket gets you access to the SATURDAY FORUMS/MEETINGS only.

SATURDAY LUNCHEON
$40

This ticket gets you access to SATURDAY LUNCHEON only.

SATURDAY BANQUET
$50

This ticket gets you access to SATURDAY BANQUET only.

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