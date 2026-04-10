UNITED WAY 2026 HUNT Silent Auction

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4 bottles of Finger Lakes region wine, wine aerator, and stopper
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Take your work to the next level with the Productivity basket. Includes a lightly used Remarkable Table and HUNT t-shirt.
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Sports fans get ready to ROC the Town with this gift basket. Includes a $100 gift card for Tapas 177 and 4 Red Wings Game Vouchers.
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Lunch is covered with ROC the Town basket 2! Includes a $25 gift card to Founders Cafe, Burger King gift certificates, and HUNT T-shirt.
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Get your arts on with ROC the Town Basket 3. Includes 1 Year Family Membership to Artisan Works ($150) and 2 HUNT t-shirts.
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Get ready to be the King of the cookout with the Party basket! Includes RTIC Cooler, HUNT Cups, beer, and HUNT bar key.
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Get ready to have the best summer out on the water with the paddle board basket! Includes an inflatable paddle board, HUNT hat, and bar key.
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A day out on Lake Ontario with Captain Ted Kelchner and First Mate Greg Barr for salmon fishing. Please ensure you have an up-to-date fishing license and don't get seasick, as Greg and Ted take you out on the lake for a great day of fishing. Included the fishing trip, HUNT hat and can koozies.
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Enjoy a restful weekend with the self-care basket from Flying Fox Arts. Includes 3 bars of soap, magnesium spray, body oil mist, scented laundry detergent, and a pothos cutting ready for planting.
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Breakfast with the best tastes of the Finger Lakes! Includes Birdseye Hollow maple infused Bourbon, Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters Lets Go Buffalo Roast ground coffee, Birkett Mills pancake mix, and Birdseye Hollow bourbon flavored Maple Syrup.
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Enjoy a night out on the town and a night in with the Date Night Basket. Includes $100 gift card to Beer Tree restaurant and a handmade wooden marble game board. Gift card donated on behalf of the Binghamton Environmental group and game board made by Joshua Woodard.
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Get lost in the great outdoors with the camping basket! Includes a one-night stay at the QKA Campground, 2 bag chairs, lantern, bug spray, lighter, table cloth set, and s'mores making materials including 2 marshmallow sticks. Camper required for stay at QKA campground as bathrooms are not available on site. QKA View Campsites located at 10184 Co Rd 76, Hammondsport, NY 14840. QKA View Campsites | Pulteney NY | Facebook
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Get away from it all with the Watkins Vacation basket! Includes stay at Watkins Brewery Vacation rentals and 4 bottles of finger lakes wine. Must be booked in the off-season September 1 2026 to April 30 2027, 3 night stay based on availability. Watkins Brewery Vacation Rentals located at 106-118 Lakeshore Drive Watkins Glen NY.
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