United Way of the Southern Tier

Hosted by

United Way of the Southern Tier

About this event

Sales closed

UNITED WAY 2026 HUNT Silent Auction

Pick-up location

100 Hunt Ctr, Horseheads, NY 14845, USA

Finger Lakes Wine item
Finger Lakes Wine
$10

Starting bid

4 bottles of Finger Lakes region wine, wine aerator, and stopper

Productivity Basket item
Productivity Basket
$10

Starting bid

Take your work to the next level with the Productivity basket. Includes a lightly used Remarkable Table and HUNT t-shirt.

ROC the Town 1 item
ROC the Town 1
$10

Starting bid

Sports fans get ready to ROC the Town with this gift basket. Includes a $100 gift card for Tapas 177 and 4 Red Wings Game Vouchers.

ROC the Town 2 item
ROC the Town 2
$10

Starting bid

Lunch is covered with ROC the Town basket 2! Includes a $25 gift card to Founders Cafe, Burger King gift certificates, and HUNT T-shirt.

ROC the Town 3 item
ROC the Town 3
$10

Starting bid

Get your arts on with ROC the Town Basket 3. Includes 1 Year Family Membership to Artisan Works ($150) and 2 HUNT t-shirts.

Party Basket item
Party Basket item
Party Basket
$10

Starting bid

Get ready to be the King of the cookout with the Party basket! Includes RTIC Cooler, HUNT Cups, beer, and HUNT bar key.

Paddle Board Basket item
Paddle Board Basket item
Paddle Board Basket
$10

Starting bid

Get ready to have the best summer out on the water with the paddle board basket! Includes an inflatable paddle board, HUNT hat, and bar key.

Fishing Trip item
Fishing Trip
$10

Starting bid

A day out on Lake Ontario with Captain Ted Kelchner and First Mate Greg Barr for salmon fishing. Please ensure you have an up-to-date fishing license and don't get seasick, as Greg and Ted take you out on the lake for a great day of fishing. Included the fishing trip, HUNT hat and can koozies.

Self-Care Basket item
Self-Care Basket item
Self-Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a restful weekend with the self-care basket from Flying Fox Arts. Includes 3 bars of soap, magnesium spray, body oil mist, scented laundry detergent, and a pothos cutting ready for planting.

Finger lakes Breakfast Basket item
Finger lakes Breakfast Basket
$10

Starting bid

Breakfast with the best tastes of the Finger Lakes! Includes Birdseye Hollow maple infused Bourbon, Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters Lets Go Buffalo Roast ground coffee, Birkett Mills pancake mix, and Birdseye Hollow bourbon flavored Maple Syrup.

Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out on the town and a night in with the Date Night Basket. Includes $100 gift card to Beer Tree restaurant and a handmade wooden marble game board. Gift card donated on behalf of the Binghamton Environmental group and game board made by Joshua Woodard.

Camping Basket item
Camping Basket item
Camping Basket
$10

Starting bid

Get lost in the great outdoors with the camping basket! Includes a one-night stay at the QKA Campground, 2 bag chairs, lantern, bug spray, lighter, table cloth set, and s'mores making materials including 2 marshmallow sticks. Camper required for stay at QKA campground as bathrooms are not available on site. QKA View Campsites located at 10184 Co Rd 76, Hammondsport, NY 14840. QKA View Campsites | Pulteney NY | Facebook

Watkins Vacation item
Watkins Vacation item
Watkins Vacation
$10

Starting bid

Get away from it all with the Watkins Vacation basket! Includes stay at Watkins Brewery Vacation rentals and 4 bottles of finger lakes wine. Must be booked in the off-season September 1 2026 to April 30 2027, 3 night stay based on availability. Watkins Brewery Vacation Rentals located at 106-118 Lakeshore Drive Watkins Glen NY.

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