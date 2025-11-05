United Way of Blount County's Silent Auction

Enjoy a 2-night* stay at a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury cabin with hot tub and game room in Wears Valley. Valued at $1,200.





www.myheritagecabin.com/cabin-rentals/bear-tracks-lodge





*Excludes March, June, July, October, and all holidays. Use by November 30, 2026.





Donated by Keith & Katy Edmonds





Package includes a complimentary Aubrey's Dinner for 2 - Valued at $100.





*Does not include gratuity or alcohol, not redeemable for cash.



Donated by Aubrey's Restaurant