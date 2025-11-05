United Way of Blount County's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night* stay at a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath luxury cabin with hot tub and game room in Wears Valley. Valued at $1,200.
www.myheritagecabin.com/cabin-rentals/bear-tracks-lodge
*Excludes March, June, July, October, and all holidays. Use by November 30, 2026.
Donated by Keith & Katy Edmonds
Package includes a complimentary Aubrey's Dinner for 2 - Valued at $100.
*Does not include gratuity or alcohol, not redeemable for cash.
Donated by Aubrey's Restaurant
Starting bid
Unlimited Club Pass for 1 year. Valued at $468.
Donated by Harper Auto Wash
Starting bid
Four freshly-baked pies of the winner's choosing, two provided on Thanksgiving Day and two on Christmas Eve. Valued at $120.
Donated by Wendy Wand
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!