United Way of Northeast Kentucky Championship Game Night at Sandy's Racing

NCAA Championship Game Watch Party





Get in the Game with United Way of Northeast Kentucky’s Bracket Challenge





Join us Monday April 6, 2026, at Sandy’s Racing & Gaming for an exciting evening of basketball, food, drinks, and community as we gather to watch the Men’s NCAA National Championship Game.





Doors open at 7:00 PM, giving you time to connect, enjoy food and beverages, and get settled before tip-off at 8:30 PM. The event will continue through the end of the game.





Your ticket includes food and drinks for the evening, and every entry helps support initiatives that benefit children, families, and individuals across our region.





Come ready to have a good time, cheer, compete, and make a difference.







