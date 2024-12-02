United Way Of Thurston County Loc-Oly Online Auction

Included: A private seasonal wreath making event for 6 at The Flower and Vine studio. Snacks and beverages provided, and you are welcome to bring your own ‘adult’ beverages Value: $600 At The Flower & Vine The Slow Flowers Movement is at the heart of every piece. Your arrangement is hand-crafted with the freshest blooms and greens from US-growers - in-season, organic and as beautiful as possible - while artistry and intention are placed into each and every unique arrangement that is created for you. No two are the same! For more info: https://www.theflowerandvine.com/

