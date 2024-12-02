United Way Of Thurston County Loc-Oly Online Auction

Included: Lovely gift basket with treats and a $50 gift card but the real deal is Dinner for eight, at the big walnut table. From 7:30pm to 10:30pm, the Delmonico's shop transforms into an intimate dining room where you're close to the kitchen but comfortably seated. You and seven of your friends will enjoy a pre-fix 5-course dinner prepared by Owner/Chef/Butcher, Brian Mcdonald at the shop after hours, including a top-shelf curated wine pairing for each course. Delmonico’s sources their meats, dairy, and vegetables directly from local farms. Fine wines are sourced from the best small vintners of the Columbia, Willamette and Loire valleys (and more!). Brian cooks, serves and educates and if you want to get hands-on he will gladly put you to work. Special accommodations for mobility issues and dietary requirements/wants gladly accommodated.
Buy Now at $6000. Email [email protected] to confirm your Buy Now bid.
For more info: https://www.delmonicomeats.com/
Chelsea Farms Private Tasting for 8 and Swag
$600
Starting bid
Included: Oyster and wine tasing for 6 with General Manager, Amilia Forsberg in the private tasting room. Also a hoodie, beanie, and $50 gift card.
Buy Now at $2000. Email [email protected] to confirm your Buy Now bid.
Owners of Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, Shina Wysocki and Kyle Lentz, are 2nd generation shellfish farmers. They carry on their parents mission of sustainable shellfish farming, while creating and establishing a rapport in the community with the amazing Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar.
For more info: https://www.chelseafarms.net/
Tequila and Mezcal tasting with Chef Juan for 8
$750
Starting bid
Included: Unique Tequila and Mezcal tasting with authentic bites prepared by Chef Juan for 8 people at your home!
Buy Now at $2500. Email [email protected] to confirm your Buy Now bid.
Chef Juan's Tumwater Taco Co is a hub for good bites and unique Tequila and Mezcal.
For more info: https://www.tumwatertaco.com/
Ossa Skinworks Basket
$25
Starting bid
Included: Bushbalm Bodywash, Ancient Oat Soak, Rosewater Spray, and a large Honey Lux.
Value: $75
Ossa Skinworks is a place to relax under expert care, that is committed to helping you develop healthy, luminous skin. To help you find skin solutions, they blend the twin powers of science and nature to help your skin heal and glow. https://ossaskinworks.com/
Chicory Gift Basket
$25
Starting bid
Included: A CHICORY goodie basket. Photo coming soon!
CHICORY is a casual fine dining restaurant, celebrating all things delicious and sustainable. They provide quality food and drink that highlights the abundance of the Pacific Northwest, and are influenced by the food traditions and techniques of the American South.
For more info: https://www.chicoryrestaurant.com/
Browser Books Basket
$25
Starting bid
Included: A beautiful Browsers tote bag, Homeless is a Housing Problem book, postcards and chocolate.
Value: $65
Browsers Bookshop has been in downtown Olympia for 80 years. In that 80 years, four different women have owned the store. Andrea Y. Griffith, a former medical librarian, bought the shop in late 2014.
For more info: https://www.browsersolympia.com/
Heritage Distillery Day Glo Soda Kit
$25
Starting bid
Included: Complimentary tasting for 4, Heritage florescence vodka, canned cocktails, and a recipe for fun!
Value $100
HERITAGE celebrates our community through the power of their award-winning spirits, visually intoxicating experiences and innovative programs, so that their customers become family, everywhere. https://heritagedistilling.com/
Photo Package from Shanna Paxton Photography
$100
Starting bid
Included: One hour photography package with the amazingly talented Shanna. Get all dressed up and have your own private photo shoot.
Value $350
Shanna creates event photos for any occasion. She seeks to capture all the excitement of the occasions so you can broadcast future events with ease. She sparks community involvement through images that demonstrate the lasting value of your event.
For more info: https://shannapaxton.co/
Homemade Lasagna and Key Lime Pie from our ED
$100
Starting bid
Our Executive Director, Chris Wells, will be cooking up her specialties for you. If you've never had her lasagna or key lime pie you are missing out. Chris will reach out to the winning bidder to make arrangements. I'm probably bidding on this myself. - Zach
Family Night Painted Plate Party for 6 and basket
$150
Starting bid
Included: Family Night Painted Plate Party for 6, ceramic art, paint brushes, and $75 gift card.
Value: $300
For more info: https://www.paintedplateolympia.com/
kLUH Art Gallery Sip and Paint with the Artist
$200
Starting bid
Included: A private evening to sip and paint with artist Julie Kluh with wine and bites for 6 at her studio.
Value: $500
Julie Kluh's mission is to share her gift and to let the creative force flow through her to inspire more to flow throughout all of humanity.
For more info: https://juliekluh.com/
Oly Wines Around the World with Ed Schlich Tasting for 12
$250
Starting bid
Included: A private night at Oly Wines with a wine tour Around the World with Ed Schlich for 12 people. Includes appetizers.
Value $450
Oly Wines is more than just a wine store—it’s a personal wine journey. Founded in 2022 by Ed Schlich in Tumwater, WA, Oly Wines showcases Ed’s 40+ years of expertise and his passion for connecting customers with the stories behind every bottle. Offering a curated selection and personalized recommendations, Oly Wines goes beyond the impersonal nature of online shopping or big box stores.
For more info: www.onlywines.com
Wines By the Valley Movie Night Basket
$25
Starting bid
Included: $40 gift card to Wines by the Valley, Bottle of Ananto Bobal Tempranillo from Spain, Killian Korn Carmel almond popcorn, Chuckar Cherries milk chocolate honey pecans, Primo Blackberry and serrano preserves, All this in a lovely Romaneira vintage port wooden wine box.
Value: $300
Wines by the Valley is a wine bar in Tumwater’s Craft District. There you can explore a diverse selection of local and imported wines at great prices in their cozy setting. Delicious charcuterie and small plates paired perfectly with flights and wine by the glass.
For more info: https://winesbythevalley.square.site/
Sofie's Scoops Gift Card and Swag
$40
Starting bid
What's included in this auction item:
The coolest Fern Tallos tote bag ever, Green Sofie's dad hat
and $50 Gift Card to Sofie's!
Sofie's Scoops is Olympia’s very own gelateria! They make small batch from scratch gelato made with love right here in Oly.
Value: $100
For more info: https://www.sofiesscoops.com/
LUXE Men's Basket
$50
Starting bid
Included: Light up beanie, beard kit, chocolates, multi tool, foot odor eliminator, national park magnet set, and more!
Value: 200
Since opening the salon in June 2009, LUXE for style has been in full force, establishing a fabulous reputation in coloring, cutting, styling, and extensions. The salon environment is created by a unique team to make luxe a great place, where any client can feel right at home.
For more info: https://www.luxeforstyle.com/
Compass Rose Basket
$25
Starting bid
Included: $25 gift card, Poppy salted caramel popcorn, national parks puzzle, and mushroom chip clips.
Value: $80
Compass Rose offers thoughtfully curated collections of handcrafted jewelry, home decor items, and Pacific Northwest inspired goods. From internationally renowned brands to locally crafted artisan pieces, Compass Rose is your one stop daily gift shop.
For more info: https://compassroseshop.com/
A Seasonal Wreath Making Event for 6.
$150
Starting bid
Included: A private seasonal wreath making event for 6 at The Flower and Vine studio. Snacks and beverages provided, and you are welcome to bring your own ‘adult’ beverages
Value: $600
At The Flower & Vine The Slow Flowers Movement is at the heart of every piece. Your arrangement is hand-crafted with the freshest blooms and greens from US-growers - in-season, organic and as beautiful as possible - while artistry and intention are placed into each and every unique arrangement that is created for you. No two are the same!
For more info: https://www.theflowerandvine.com/
Repeal Day 1920 Cocktails with
$450
Starting bid
Included: A Night of Shaking and Stirring at the Bar or your home for 12. with bartender Michael Gibson. Dress up like it's the 1920's or come as you are for some unique cocktails mixed up by Michael.
Value: $900
Michael is the creative force behind the bar in Vic's Eastside. If you have been in to see the creative menu, you know it's a treat.
Get Spruced Basket
$100
Starting bid
Barefoot Dreams robe, Barefoot Dreams socks, Sorrelia Apothecary lip oil, Spruce candle, Teleties, Supracor scrubber, Colorescience spf brush, $50 gift card.
Value $400
Experience the best in Pacific Northwest skincare and waxing at Spruce – your go-to destination for personalized services and unique beauty finds!
For more info: https://spruceshoppe.com/
G.Miller Olympia Hoodie
$25
Starting bid
Included: An authentic G.Miller Olympia hoodie.
Value $80
G.Miller is a locally-owned and -operated men’s clothing store located in the heart of downtown Olympia.
Our focus is on exceptional-quality male fashion and astonishing customer service.
For more info: https://www.gmillerolympia.com/
Original Mimi Williams Print
$25
Starting bid
Included: Original Mimi Williams Print
Value: $100
Mimi Williams is an Olympia, WA printmaker. Here work is inspired by the community and the incredible beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Her images are often narrative with the intention of connecting with the viewers, who in turn can find their own stories.
For more info: https://www.mimiwilliamsprintmaker.com/
Oly Film Society Movie Night!
$25
Starting bid
Included: 4 movie tickets for Capital Theater, 4 popcorns and drinks, and cool Olly Film swag
Value: $100
The Olympia Film Society (OFS) was formed in 1980 as a nonprofit 501(c)(3). OFS began leasing the Capitol Theater in 1990 and purchased the Capitol Theater in 2010. The 762-seat theater, built in 1924 and an Olympia landmark, has been in continuous use as a theater. In the minds of many patrons, the Capitol Theater is an inextricable part of OFS’ identity. Their mission is to present film, music, and art that engages our community, encourages volunteerism and ensures preservation of the Capitol Theater.
https://olympiafilmsociety.org/
RevMo Gift Card and Mug
$25
Starting bid
Included: $100 Gift Card and RevMo Mug
Value:$125
RevMo offers garage-built custom choppers, restorations, and repairs of most makes and models from Honda to Harley AND they are serving Caffè Umbria based in Seattle, Washington. The Bizzari family's roots in roasting go back to the 1940's Perugia, Italy.
https://revmochoppers.com/
