United Way Silent Auction

Take time for yourself and melt away stress with a one-hour infrared massage from Pure Vitality — the perfect way to relax, recharge, and reset. ✨
Feel the soothing warmth ease muscle tension, improve circulation, and leave you feeling completely refreshed from head to toe. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, this is a little slice of wellness you won’t want to miss! 💆♀️
Get ready to treat yourself with this fantastic basket generously put together by Barn Door Bar and Restaurant! Totaled at a $150 value!! Packed with local flavor and fun, this bundle includes their homemade Bloody Mary mix, signature hot sauce, a size M t-shirt, a coozie, and a $50 gift card — perfect for a night off from cooking or a fun outing. Don’t miss your chance to take home this crowd-pleasing package!
Treat yourself or someone special with a $25 gift card to Mid Mitten Nutrition! Enjoy a delicious, feel-good treat that satisfies your sweet tooth without the guilt. Who’s ready to bid on this tasty pick-me-up?
Step up your style or gear up for the job with this $50 gift card to C & C Enterprises! Whether you’re shopping for a great pair of boots, a custom shirt, or quality work gear, this gift card has you covered. Perfect for treating yourself or someone you love — don’t miss your chance to bid on this versatile prize!
Skip the hassle and park like a VIP! Bid on this reserved parking spot at the Mid Michigan College Harrison Campus and enjoy the convenience of never having to walk far again. A practical perk you’ll appreciate every day — don’t miss out!
Who doesn’t love the freedom to shop anywhere?! Bid now on this $100 Visa gift card and treat yourself to whatever your heart desires — shopping, dining, gas, or a little splurge just because! Don’t miss your chance to win this crowd favorite!
Level Up Your Golf Game — Bid Now! ⛳
Take your swing to the next level with access to state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulator, delivering tour-level precision, real-time data, and incredibly realistic gameplay for golfers of all skill levels.
But the fun doesn’t stop there! Your experience also includes:
🏌️ Golf pong for some friendly competition
🎯 A chipping game to test your short-game skills
Whether you’re serious about improving your game or just looking for a fun outing, this package is a hole-in-one experience you won’t want to miss!
🍕 Pizza Lovers — This One’s for You! 🍕
Get ready to bid on a delicious treat! Grab a gift card to Buccilli's Pizza and enjoy hot, fresh pizza, cheesy breadsticks, and all your favorites. Whether it’s family night, game night, or just because — this is a slice you don’t want to miss!
🍳🥞 Rise & Shine — Breakfast Is Calling! 🥓☕
Start your day the delicious way with TWO full breakfasts at Mack’s on Main!!
Fill your belly with hearty, homemade cooking — from fluffy pancakes and crispy bacon to eggs cooked just the way you like them. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself (or bring a friend!) to a cozy, satisfying meal.
🥪🔥 Rumor Has It… We’ve Got a Must-Try Bite Up for Bid! 🔥🥪
Rumor has it The Pepper Mill has the BEST Reuben in town — and now’s your chance to find out for yourself!
Pile high with savory corned beef, melty cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and perfectly toasted bread… this is comfort food at its finest.
💎✨ Calling All Stone Lovers — This One’s for You! ✨💎
Add some natural beauty to your collection with gorgeous Howlite, Amethyst, Garnet, and Blue Lace Agate stones from MI Rock Shop Gifts & More!
Whether you love their calming energy, stunning colors, or simply appreciate unique treasures from the earth, this set is a perfect find.
💎✨ Shine Bright — It’s Time to Bid! ✨💎
Treat yourself or someone special with a $100 gift certificate to Hicks Jewelers!
From stunning jewelry pieces to timeless gifts, you’ll find the perfect sparkle for any occasion.
🍔🍻 Time to Treat Yourself — Don’t Miss This Bid! 🍻🍔
Enjoy great food, good vibes, and a night out with a $50 gift certificate to Timeout Tavern!
Whether you’re craving a juicy burger, your favorite comfort food, or a fun night with friends, this one’s sure to hit the spot.
🍳🥧 Comfort Food Classic — Ready to Bid? 🥧🍳
Enjoy a cozy, homemade meal with a $25 gift certificate to The Family Diner!
From hearty breakfasts to classic comfort food favorites, it’s the perfect spot to sit back, relax, and enjoy a delicious meal.
Add a little beauty to your day (or someone else’s!) with a $25 Gift Certificate to Village Flowers & Gifts!
Fresh flowers, thoughtful gifts, and beautiful arrangements for any occasion — birthdays, anniversaries, thank-yous, or “just because” moments 💐✨
Treat yourself or surprise someone special with something that’s guaranteed to make them smile!
Experience the charm and elegance of Riverwalk Place with this amazing package!
✨ Winner’s Choice:
🏨 One-Night Stay in a beautiful, comfortable room
OR
⛳ Two Hours in the Golf Simulator – perfect your swing and enjoy a fun, high-tech golf experience!
Whether you're planning a relaxing getaway or a fun night out with friends, this is your chance to enjoy one of the area’s most beautiful destinations.
$200 Value!!
Fuel your day with a $20 Gift Card to Crave Coffee!
Whether you’re craving a creamy latte, bold cold brew, delicious smoothie, or a sweet treat, this local favorite has you covered. Perfect for early mornings, study sessions, or coffee dates with friends!
Upgrade your space with a $100 Gift Card to Woods Furniture!
From cozy living room pieces to stylish bedroom sets and home décor accents, this is the perfect chance to refresh your home or grab that piece you’ve been eyeing 👀
Treat yourself (or someone special!) with this amazing bundle from Back to My Rootz!
🎁 This basket includes:
✂️ Complimentary Haircut
🧵 Small Table Runner
☕ Mug with Sample Products
Everything you need for a little self-care and a little home-style charm all in one!
💲 $75 Value!!
Get ready to create something beautiful with a Gift Certificate to Blanche and Mabel's Workshop!
Whether you love DIY projects, home décor, or hands-on creative fun, this workshop is the perfect place to gather with friends and make something uniquely yours. 🖌️✨
🎁 Great for: Girls’ nights, date nights, team outings, or anyone who loves to craft!
Show off your team pride with this Big Ten Champions hat from the Michigan Wolverines!
Perfect for game day, tailgates, or just reminding everyone who rules the Big Ten.
💙 Official champs style
🏈 Perfect for any Michigan fan
💰 $30 value
Stay warm while showing off your Wolverine pride with this University of Michigan hoodie from the legendary Michigan Wolverines! Perfect for chilly game days, bonfires, or cheering on Michigan all season long.
〽️ Size: Large
🏈 Classic Michigan style
💰 $60 value
〽️ Always Fresh… Sometimes Frozen! ❄️
If you know, you know! This fun Michigan-themed shirt is perfect for anyone who truly understands life in the Mitten State.
Whether you're braving winter, enjoying lake days, or just showing off your state pride, this shirt says it all.
👕 Size: Large
❄️ Fun Michigan humor design
💰 $20 value
🏀 Family Fun for 6 Months! 🏀
Stay active and have fun together with a 6-month family membership to Morey Courts! This incredible package gives your family access to one of the area’s best recreation facilities.
🏐 Basketball courts
🏓 Pickleball & volleyball
💪 Fitness opportunities for the whole family
👨👩👧👦 6-Month Family Membership
💰 $600 value
Whether you're shooting hoops, playing pickleball, or just staying active together, this membership is a fantastic way to keep the whole family moving.
🍕 Pizza Night Is Covered! 🍕
Enjoy a delicious meal with a FREE 3-topping pizza from Pisanello's Pizza!
Whether you're feeding the family, sharing with friends, or keeping it all for yourself (we won’t judge 😄), this tasty prize is sure to hit the spot.
🧀 3 toppings of your choice
🍕 Fresh, hot, and made to order
👨👩👧 Perfect for a family pizza night
☕🍽️ A Mount Pleasant Favorite! 🍽️☕
Treat yourself to delicious food, amazing coffee, and the cozy atmosphere of Max & Emily's! These gift cards are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a coffee date in one of the community’s most loved local spots.
🥪 Great food
☕ Incredible coffee
🏡 A true Mt. Pleasant favorite
Whether you're stopping in for a famous sandwich, a homemade dessert, or just a great cup of coffee, you can’t go wrong with this one.
🍽️ A Classic Clare Dining Experience! 🍽️
Enjoy a delicious meal at the iconic The Whitehouse Restaurant! This $50 gift certificate is perfect for a night out featuring great food and a welcoming atmosphere in one of Clare’s favorite dining spots.
🎉 Family Fun Awaits! 🎉
Bid on a Hive Family Membership to the amazing The Discovery Museum!
This membership includes admission for 2 adults and up to 4 children, giving your family a full year of hands-on learning, creativity, and exploration. From interactive exhibits to engaging activities, it’s the perfect place for curious kids and fun-loving families!
✨ Value: $100
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a year of discovery, imagination, and family memories. Place your bid and let the adventures begin! 🐝
🧠✨ Explore, Play, Discover!
Get ready for hands-on fun with 5 Day Passes to The Discovery Museum! Perfect for curious kids and families, this interactive museum is packed with engaging exhibits, creative play areas, and learning experiences that make discovery exciting for all ages.
Bring the kids, invite some friends, and spend a day exploring, building, and imagining together!
🎟 5 Day Passes
💲 $75 Value
