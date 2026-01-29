United We Dance's Silent Auction #2

Bellingham Bay Sailing Tour - Gato Verde Value: $397.50





Sailing charter group size is limited to six passengers for all charters. Anyone on board who desires it will get plenty of hands-on experience and patient multi-disciplinary instruction geared precisely to their skills, needs, and desires.





In addition to sailing skills, you will learn about the area's environment and how to nurture it, natural history, social history and how they all fit together. Gato Verde is committed to being a model of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.





Gato Verde is based in Bellingham, Washington at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Historic Fairhaven, the southern terminus of the Alaska Ferry.





https://gatoverde.com/