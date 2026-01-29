United We Dance's Silent Auction #2

Hosted by
Starting bid
4 admission tickets and Mega Zapper Electrical Show and $25 Bagelry Gift Card Value: $85
Starting bid
Stone's Throw growler, 2 Beer Coins, Sticker, Hat and Tank Top Value: $92
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a 10 person birthday party Value $299
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for SUN-E-LAND Bikes in Bellingham, tank top, fanny pack and water bottle Value: $80
Starting bid
Heat packs for eyes & neck, soap, body lotion, bath bombs, Chapstick, candle and body scrub Value: $131
Starting bid
Charlie Jurges Wooden Bowl & Potpourri Value: $60
Starting bid
Beauty Products Basket Value: $125
Starting bid
Charcuterie board, Raincoast Crisps & crackers, charcuterie utensils, cheese markers, dried fruit, olives, chocolates, small bowls, tooth picks and holder Value: $230
Starting bid
Readers Basket
Village Books $50 Gift Card, Mug, Candle, Journal, Pens, Tea, Sticker, Keyring, Pens, Notepad, Coaster, Hazelnut Toffee, Next Chapter Cafe $25 Gift Card Value: $210
Starting bid
2 hour rooftop deck wine party - exclusive use of rooftop deck Up to 20 people. Wine included Valid Mon-Thursday only. No holidays Value: $350
Starting bid
6 weeks of weekly sourdough bread - really the best bread on the planet! Value: $60
Starting bid
Scotty Cameron - Special Select Del Mar Putter ($400 value)
& $100 Top Golf Gift Card, assorted golf balls Value: $500
Starting bid
Scotty Cameron - Super Select GOLO 6 Putter ($400 value)
& $100 Top Golf Gift Card, assorted golf balls Value: $500
Starting bid
Bellingham Bay Sailing Tour - Gato Verde Value: $397.50
Sailing charter group size is limited to six passengers for all charters. Anyone on board who desires it will get plenty of hands-on experience and patient multi-disciplinary instruction geared precisely to their skills, needs, and desires.
In addition to sailing skills, you will learn about the area's environment and how to nurture it, natural history, social history and how they all fit together. Gato Verde is committed to being a model of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.
Gato Verde is based in Bellingham, Washington at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Historic Fairhaven, the southern terminus of the Alaska Ferry.
Starting bid
Various Pottery pieces by Liza Jane Value: $40
Starting bid
2 rounds of golf, assortment of golf balls, golfer gift set Valid Mon - Thurs and after 1pm on weekends Expires 12/31/2026 Value: $170
Starting bid
Stay and and playgolf package - One night's stay, 2 rounds of golf, golf cart & range balls, in basket - assorted golf balls - expires 12/30/2026 Value: $306
Starting bid
4 tickets to June 27 Regular Season Racing Season Value: $80
Starting bid
Goodie bag filled with treats from Trader Joe's:
Reusable grocery bag, Ketchup lattice potato chips, Sugared Rice Cracker hearts, Chili and Lime rolled corn tortilla chips, Dark Chocolate Bark, Cookies & Cream Pretzel Slims, Dark Chocolate Sticks with crispy rice, Just Mango Slices x2, Sweetheart bath fizzer, Rose oil body scrub, to the Power of Seven Red organic juice beverage, Mini Heart Cookies, Rose Oil hand cream, large tote, mini tote, and micro mini tote. Value: $80
Starting bid
Hair Cut from Amy Price at Mecca ($65) hair products - Kitsch satin heatless curler set, hairbrush, Kitsch clips and Olaplex hair perfector. Value: $105
Starting bid
Life Coaching with Brandi Damon from Nourish and Flourish. Perimenopause Life Coach Sessions - 3x45 min sessions Value: $300
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Jennifer Apps Photography. Sketch pads, candy, chocolate, journal Value: $85
Starting bid
Stanley Water Bottle Gift Basket Value: $85
Starting bid
Basket with paints, bubble fan, chalk, kids book Value: $50
Starting bid
Antique Barometer Value: $100
Starting bid
Growler from Boundary Bay Value: $25
Starting bid
Hydro peptide Cryoglobes $70
Kitsch Body Dry Brush $14
Loma Bamboo Paddle Brush $20
Moroccanoil Scalp Massage Brush $19
Moroccan Oil Hand Wash $22
Ethica Corrective Daily Topical Serum:
focused on hair and scalp health $34
Kitsch Recycled Plastic Mini Cloud Clips 8 pc set $10
Kitsch Recycled Fabric Hair Ties 8 pc set $8
Kitsch Metal Gemstone Bobby Pin 2 pc set $8
Teleties Large Hair Ties 3 pc set X 2 $10 each
Value: $225
Starting bid
Katie Perzigian Handmade Dolls and Legwarmers, Hair bun nets, hand creams and necklace donated by Creative Dancewear Value: $325
Starting bid
17 Bottles of Wine Variety Pack - donated by the parents of the UWD dancers. Value $350
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 1 night stay at SpringHill Suites - Bellingham (excludes Summer) and Champagne Value: $160
Starting bid
1 night stay at Bellingham Holiday Inn Express and Champagne Value: $180
Starting bid
1 night stay at Home2 Suites Bellingham and champagne Value: $200
Starting bid
New Patient Assessment and series of 3 adjustments Value: $430
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Blue Fin Sushi, Japanese Cherry Blossom Candle, hand cream, napkins and a bottle of Sake. Value: $160
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate to Canlis in Seattle.
Not available for Saturday reservations and likely closed on Sundays.
Starting bid
7" Cheesecake Value: $22
Starting bid
Dental Care Basket with pediatric dental visit, Sonicare diamond toothbrush & SWAG Value: $550
Starting bid
4 tickets for NW Washington Fair General Admission August 13-22 Value: $60
Starting bid
Otherlands Brewery Basket with $40 gift card, beer mug, trucker hat Value: $78
Starting bid
Basket includes bar soap, loofah soaps and wood bowl candles Value: $110
Starting bid
VISIA 3D Complexion Analysis, Botox Cosmetic 100 units, ZO Skin Care Product, $100 Gift Card towards any service Value: $1800
Starting bid
Louis Nadeau signed Pointe Shoes with $20 Pure Bliss Gift Card Value: $120
Starting bid
Signed ballet shoes by Louis Nadeau Value: $100
Starting bid
Handmade Pottery Bowl plus Specialty Cards Value: $40
Starting bid
Handmade wood rocking horse with Wes Elm Blanket Value: $170
Starting bid
2021 Yamaha Student 3/4 Violin Braviol Series. Take it home for yourself or we can donate it to the Bellingham School District. Value $400
Starting bid
International Touring Comedian, Mark Normand, known for his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery. This is his third hour special covering all things 2020. Signed by Mark Normand "Out To Lunch" 2020 handmade black vinyl Value: $200
Starting bid
Salon Bellissima Gift Basket - $88 Gift Card for a haircut, Davines Shampoo Mono-moisturizing w/Melon Extract $37, Davines Conditioner Mono-moisturizing w/Melon Extract $42, Salon Bellissima Samples and Salon Bellissima Tweezers, Salon Bellissima Lip Oil Shade: Fun & Games med mauve nude, Salon Bellissima Collagen and Retinal Serum and Salon Bellissima Natural Lime Soap Bar Value: $250
Starting bid
Cozy Night at home basket - Ugg blanket, books, tea, slippers Value: $150
Starting bid
Have a special night out with this $300 Gift Card to Hotel Bellwether plus a bottle of Veuve Clicqot Champagne Value: $370
