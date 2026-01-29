United We Dance

Hosted by

About this event

Sales closed

United We Dance's Silent Auction #2

Pick-up location

104 N Commercial St, Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

White #1 - Spark Museum tickets item
$15

Starting bid

4 admission tickets and Mega Zapper Electrical Show and $25 Bagelry Gift Card Value: $85

White #2 - Stone Throw Brewery Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Stone's Throw growler, 2 Beer Coins, Sticker, Hat and Tank Top Value: $92

White #3 - Summit Trampoline Gift Certificate item
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a 10 person birthday party Value $299

White #4 - SUN-E-LAND Bikes Gift Card Basket item
$10

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for SUN-E-LAND Bikes in Bellingham, tank top, fanny pack and water bottle Value: $80

White #5 - Pamper Basket item
$10

Starting bid

Heat packs for eyes & neck, soap, body lotion, bath bombs, Chapstick, candle and body scrub Value: $131

White #6 - Charlie Jurges Wooden Bowl & Potpourri item
$10

Starting bid

Charlie Jurges Wooden Bowl & Potpourri Value: $60

White #7 - Beauty Products Basket item
$15

Starting bid

Beauty Products Basket Value: $125

White #8 - Charcuterie Board/Products item
$15

Starting bid

Charcuterie board, Raincoast Crisps & crackers, charcuterie utensils, cheese markers, dried fruit, olives, chocolates, small bowls, tooth picks and holder Value: $230

White #9 - Readers Basket item
$15

Starting bid

Readers Basket

Village Books $50 Gift Card, Mug, Candle, Journal, Pens, Tea, Sticker, Keyring, Pens, Notepad, Coaster, Hazelnut Toffee, Next Chapter Cafe $25 Gift Card Value: $210

White #10 - Bin13 Deck Party item
$50

Starting bid

2 hour rooftop deck wine party - exclusive use of rooftop deck Up to 20 people. Wine included Valid Mon-Thursday only. No holidays Value: $350

White #11 - Sourdough Bread item
$25

Starting bid

6 weeks of weekly sourdough bread - really the best bread on the planet! Value: $60

White #12 - Golf Club Basket #1 item
$150

Starting bid

Scotty Cameron - Special Select Del Mar Putter ($400 value)

& $100 Top Golf Gift Card, assorted golf balls Value: $500

White #13 - Golf Club Basket #2 item
$150

Starting bid

Scotty Cameron - Super Select GOLO 6 Putter ($400 value)

& $100 Top Golf Gift Card, assorted golf balls Value: $500

White #14 - Bellingham Bay Sailing Tour - Gato Verde item
$45

Starting bid

Bellingham Bay Sailing Tour - Gato Verde Value: $397.50


Sailing charter group size is limited to six passengers for all charters. Anyone on board who desires it will get plenty of hands-on experience and patient multi-disciplinary instruction geared precisely to their skills, needs, and desires.


In addition to sailing skills, you will learn about the area's environment and how to nurture it, natural history, social history and how they all fit together. Gato Verde is committed to being a model of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.


Gato Verde is based in Bellingham, Washington at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Historic Fairhaven, the southern terminus of the Alaska Ferry.


https://gatoverde.com/

White #15 - Liza Jane Pottery item
$20

Starting bid

Various Pottery pieces by Liza Jane Value: $40

White #16 - Shuksan Golf Course item
$40

Starting bid

2 rounds of golf, assortment of golf balls, golfer gift set Valid Mon - Thurs and after 1pm on weekends Expires 12/31/2026 Value: $170

White #17 - Silver Reef Casino Stay and golf package item
$100

Starting bid

Stay and and playgolf package - One night's stay, 2 rounds of golf, golf cart & range balls, in basket - assorted golf balls - expires 12/30/2026 Value: $306

White #18 - Skagit Speedway - 4 tickets item
$40

Starting bid

4 tickets to June 27 Regular Season Racing Season Value: $80

White #19 -Trader Joe's Goodie Bag item
$15

Starting bid

Goodie bag filled with treats from Trader Joe's:

Reusable grocery bag, Ketchup lattice potato chips, Sugared Rice Cracker hearts, Chili and Lime rolled corn tortilla chips, Dark Chocolate Bark, Cookies & Cream Pretzel Slims, Dark Chocolate Sticks with crispy rice, Just Mango Slices x2, Sweetheart bath fizzer, Rose oil body scrub, to the Power of Seven Red organic juice beverage, Mini Heart Cookies, Rose Oil hand cream, large tote, mini tote, and micro mini tote. Value: $80

White #20 - Hair Cut from Amy Price at Mecca item
$20

Starting bid

Hair Cut from Amy Price at Mecca ($65) hair products - Kitsch satin heatless curler set, hairbrush, Kitsch clips and Olaplex hair perfector. Value: $105

White #21 - Nourish and Flourish Life Coaching item
$25

Starting bid

Life Coaching with Brandi Damon from Nourish and Flourish. Perimenopause Life Coach Sessions - 3x45 min sessions Value: $300

White #22 - Gift Basket from Jennifer Apps Photography item
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Jennifer Apps Photography. Sketch pads, candy, chocolate, journal Value: $85

White #23 - Stanley Water Bottle item
$5

Starting bid

Stanley Water Bottle Gift Basket Value: $85

White #24 - Fun Kids Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Basket with paints, bubble fan, chalk, kids book Value: $50

White #25 - Antique Barometer item
$10

Starting bid

Antique Barometer Value: $100

White #26 - Boundary Bay Growler item
$10

Starting bid

Growler from Boundary Bay Value: $25

White #27 - Self Care Gift Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Hydro peptide Cryoglobes $70

Kitsch Body Dry Brush $14

Loma Bamboo Paddle Brush $20

Moroccanoil Scalp Massage Brush $19

Moroccan Oil Hand Wash $22

Ethica Corrective Daily Topical Serum:

focused on hair and scalp health $34

Kitsch Recycled Plastic Mini Cloud Clips 8 pc set $10

Kitsch Recycled Fabric Hair Ties 8 pc set $8

Kitsch Metal Gemstone Bobby Pin 2 pc set $8

Teleties Large Hair Ties 3 pc set X 2 $10 each

Value: $225

White #28 - Katie Perzigian Handmade Dolls item
$25

Starting bid

Katie Perzigian Handmade Dolls and Legwarmers, Hair bun nets, hand creams and necklace donated by Creative Dancewear Value: $325

White #29 - 17 Bottles of Wine Variety Pack item
$40

Starting bid

17 Bottles of Wine Variety Pack - donated by the parents of the UWD dancers. Value $350

White #30 - SpringHill Suites 1 night Stay and Champagne item
$35

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 1 night stay at SpringHill Suites - Bellingham (excludes Summer) and Champagne Value: $160

White #31 - Holiday Inn Express Bellingham - 1 night stay item
$35

Starting bid

1 night stay at Bellingham Holiday Inn Express and Champagne Value: $180

White #32 - Home2 Suites Bellingham - 1 night stay item
$35

Starting bid

1 night stay at Home2 Suites Bellingham and champagne Value: $200

White #33 -Ascend Chiropractic item
$20

Starting bid

New Patient Assessment and series of 3 adjustments Value: $430

White #34 - Blue Fin Sushi Gift Card item
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card to Blue Fin Sushi, Japanese Cherry Blossom Candle, hand cream, napkins and a bottle of Sake. Value: $160

White #35 - Canlis - $500 Gift Card item
$200

Starting bid

$500 Gift Certificate to Canlis in Seattle.


Not available for Saturday reservations and likely closed on Sundays.

White #36 - Chuckanut Cheesecake item
$10

Starting bid

7" Cheesecake Value: $22

White #37 - Galbraith Family Dental Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Dental Care Basket with pediatric dental visit, Sonicare diamond toothbrush & SWAG Value: $550

White #38 - NW Washington Fair tickets for 4 item
$10

Starting bid

4 tickets for NW Washington Fair General Admission August 13-22 Value: $60

White #39 - Otherlands Brewery Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Otherlands Brewery Basket with $40 gift card, beer mug, trucker hat Value: $78

White #40 - Paradise Garden & Soaps item
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes bar soap, loofah soaps and wood bowl candles Value: $110

White #41 - Rejuvenation MD Package item
$45

Starting bid

VISIA 3D Complexion Analysis, Botox Cosmetic 100 units, ZO Skin Care Product, $100 Gift Card towards any service Value: $1800

White #42 - Ballet Bliss item
$40

Starting bid

Louis Nadeau signed Pointe Shoes with $20 Pure Bliss Gift Card Value: $120

White #43 - Louis Nadeau signed ballet shoes item
$15

Starting bid

Signed ballet shoes by Louis Nadeau Value: $100

White #44 - Handmade Pottery Bowl and Cards item
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery Bowl plus Specialty Cards Value: $40

White #45 - Handmade Rocking Horse & Blanket item
$20

Starting bid

Handmade wood rocking horse with Wes Elm Blanket Value: $170

White #46 - Student Violin item
$20

Starting bid

2021 Yamaha Student 3/4 Violin Braviol Series. Take it home for yourself or we can donate it to the Bellingham School District. Value $400

White #47 - Comedian Mark Normand item
$15

Starting bid

International Touring Comedian, Mark Normand, known for his relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery. This is his third hour special covering all things 2020. Signed by Mark Normand "Out To Lunch" 2020 handmade black vinyl Value: $200

White #48 - Salon Bellissima Gift Basket item
$75

Starting bid

Salon Bellissima Gift Basket - $88 Gift Card for a haircut, Davines Shampoo Mono-moisturizing w/Melon Extract $37, Davines Conditioner Mono-moisturizing w/Melon Extract $42, Salon Bellissima Samples and Salon Bellissima Tweezers, Salon Bellissima Lip Oil Shade: Fun & Games med mauve nude, Salon Bellissima Collagen and Retinal Serum and Salon Bellissima Natural Lime Soap Bar Value: $250

White #49 - Cozy at Home item
$20

Starting bid

Cozy Night at home basket - Ugg blanket, books, tea, slippers Value: $150

Bellwether Hotel $300 Gift Card + Champagne item
$100

Starting bid

Have a special night out with this $300 Gift Card to Hotel Bellwether plus a bottle of Veuve Clicqot Champagne Value: $370

