United We Drip Raffle

1 raffle ticket to win Steak & Shake Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $100 Hanna's GC, 2 cocktails, 2 martini glasses, cocktail shaker, chocolates. Valued at $225
1 raffle ticket to win Quest & Conquer Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $50 Meta Quest GC, LED string lights, Gaming themed blanket, pillow and water bottle. Valued at $200
1 raffle ticket to win The Sweet Life Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $50 Cheesecake Factory GC, Champagne, 2 champagne glasses, ice bucket, chocolates. Valued at $250
1 raffle ticket to win La Dolce Vita Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $50 Il Sole GC, Red Wine, 2 wine glasses, italian treats. Valued at $125
1 raffle ticket to win Flavor Fix Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $25 The Counter GC, $10 Baskin Robbins GC, ice cream shake cup, grill accessories. Valued at $75
1 raffle ticket to win Knockout Kit Raffle Basket. Basket includes: One Month training at 9Round, Boxing Gloves, Boxing tape, Bag. Valued at $450
1 raffle ticket to win Books & Brews Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $100 Barnes & Noble GC, candle, tea mug, tea, cozy socks. Valued at $150
1 raffle ticket to win Glow Up & Cool Down Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Red Frigidaire, Various skincare items- face sheet mask, hand mask, bath bomb, scrunchies, scrub, face roller, headband, lip gloss, face mask, facial spray. Valued at $250
1 raffle ticket to win Chill Out! Raffle Basket. Basket includes: White Frigidaire, Various snack items- Prime, Gatorade, popcorn, gum, candy. Valued at $250
1 raffle ticket to win Sweet Streams Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $20 Netflix GC, $25 Crumbl GC, popcorn, cookies. Valued at $75
1 raffle ticket to win Ice Cream, You Scream Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $30 Coldstones GC, LED Wall Light, Ice cream cups, ice cream scoop, syrup, sprinkles. Valued at $125
1 raffle ticket to win Sliding into Style Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Sliding Mat, Sliding Mat bag, Baseball game, baseballs, baseball cards, sunflower seeds, big league chew. Valued at $160
1 raffle ticket to win Game, Set, Swag Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Tennis Lesson with Jacob @ Coto, Coto Hats, Bag tag. Valued at $200
1 raffle ticket to win Back to School in Style Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Baseballism Backpack, Lunch box, water bottle, baseball cards, baseball pens. Valued at $150
1 raffle ticket to win Pickleball Pro Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Pickleball paddles, pickleballs, Pickleball bag. Valued at $150
1 raffle ticket to win Drip & Beats Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Beats ear buds, $25 Apple GC, JBL Clip on speaker, Melin sun hat. Valued at $350
1 raffle ticket to win Balance & Bliss Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $600 GC for Med Lounge (PNOE test, hormone consultation, red light therapy), face roller and gua sha, lavender lotion, lavender candle, tea. Valued at $700
1 raffle ticket to win Bell Boutique's Pretty in Pink Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $50 Belle Boutique GC, Golf Hat, Towel, Bluetooth speaker, hair ties, lotions, earrings, bracelet keychain, Chapstick. Valued at $300
1 raffle ticket to win Shredz Power Pack Raffle Basket. Basket includes: 1 Month Gym membership at Shredz, protein shake cup, protein bars, protein shakes. Valued at $200
1 raffle ticket to win Wine & Dine Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $100 Tutto Fresco GC, Red wine, 2 wine glasses, Italian treats. Valued at $300
1 raffle ticket to win Tequila Time Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $50 Patrona GC, Patron tequila, margarita mix, 2 margarita glasses. Valued at $125
1 raffle ticket to win Ready to Rock Raffle Basket. Basket includes: 1 month of School of Rock lessons, school of rock water bottle, Bluetooth speaker, Elvis socks, Pink Floyd socks, toy guitar. Valued at $450
1 raffle ticket to win Head-to-Toe Style Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Ethika underwear, Ethika baseball hat, Ethika sun hat, bubble gum themed socks, big league chew. Valued at $125
1 raffle ticket to win Stretch & Strength Raffle Basket. Basket includes: 2 weeks Pilates classes at Prima Pilates, Yoga mat, Water Bottle. Valued at $150
1 raffle ticket to win Rad Dad Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Melin hat, Stance socks, JBL Clip on Speaker, Beer, White Claws, Jerkey, Sunflower Seeds. Valued at $150
1 raffle ticket to win Crisp & Sizzle Raffle Basket. Basket includes: Gourmia Air Fryer, Cookbook, kitchen utensils. Valued at $200
1 raffle ticket to win Recover & Rejuvenate Raffle Basket. Basket includes: 1 month All Elements at Movement Recovery, Massager, Epsom Salts, Magnesium Lotion, Eucalyptus lotion, eucalyptus candle, water bottle. Valued at $500
1 raffle ticket to win Bear-y Fun Raffle Basket. Basket includes: $50 Build A Bear GC, Stuffed animal, book. Valued at $75
