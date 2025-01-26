United We Rescue Golf Scramble

Promoted as presenting sponsor with logo on home page, event page, and on UWR's website for 1 year
Logo on UWR's social media for 1 year
Full page ad in event program
Logo on special signage at registration
Premier highlight at the Awards Presentation
5-minute spotlight at event to highlight company
Logo on all tables
Logo on all silent auction bid sheets and promotions of silent auction
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags
2 Foursomes with golf carts
8 boxed lunches
16 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Foursome
$600
Foursome
Foursome
Lunch Sponsor
$3,500
Highlighted as Boxed Lunch Sponsor at registration
& on boxed lunches
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
1/4 page ad in event program
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags
1 Foursome with golf carts
4 boxed lunches
12 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Beer Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on all drink carts
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
Logo on special signage at registration table
1/4 page ad in event program
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags
1 Foursome with golf carts
4 boxed lunches
12 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Double Eagle Sponsor
$2,000
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
1/4 page ad in event program
Logo on special signage at registration table
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bag
1 foursome with golf carts
4 boxed lunches / 8 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
Eagle sponsor with logo in event program
Logo on special signage at registration table
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags
1 Foursome with golf carts
4 boxed lunches
4 drink tickets / 4 raffle tickets
Birdie Sponsor
$1,125
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
Birdie Sponsor with logo in event program
Logo on special signage at registration table
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags
1 Foursome with golf carts
4 boxed lunches / 4 drink tickets / 4 raffle tickets
19th Hole Sponsor
$750
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
Logo on special signage at registration table
19th Hole Sponsor with logo in event program
Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags
1 twosome with golf cart
2 boxed lunches /4 drink tickets / 4 raffle tickets
Bogey Sponsor
$500
1 twosome with golf cart
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
Logo on special signage at registration table
2 boxed lunches / 2 drink tickets
First Responder Sponsor
$400
Includes golf & cart for a first responder twosome
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
2 boxed lunches / 4 drink tickets
Hole Sponsor
$250
Company Logo at sponsored hole
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media
Option to have booth and/or game at
sponsored hole
