United We Rescue Golf Scramble

13700 N Wandermere Rd

Spokane, WA 99208, USA

Single Golfer
$150
Single Golfer
Title Sponsor
$8,000
Promoted as presenting sponsor with logo on home page, event page, and on UWR's website for 1 year Logo on UWR's social media for 1 year Full page ad in event program Logo on special signage at registration Premier highlight at the Awards Presentation 5-minute spotlight at event to highlight company Logo on all tables Logo on all silent auction bid sheets and promotions of silent auction Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags 2 Foursomes with golf carts 8 boxed lunches 16 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Foursome
$600
Foursome
Lunch Sponsor
$3,500
Highlighted as Boxed Lunch Sponsor at registration & on boxed lunches Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year Company mention with logo on UWR's social media 1/4 page ad in event program Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags 1 Foursome with golf carts 4 boxed lunches 12 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Beer Cart Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on all drink carts Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year Company mention with logo on UWR's social media Logo on special signage at registration table 1/4 page ad in event program Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags 1 Foursome with golf carts 4 boxed lunches 12 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Double Eagle Sponsor
$2,000
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year Company mention with logo on UWR's social media 1/4 page ad in event program Logo on special signage at registration table Opportunity to include branded material in swag bag 1 foursome with golf carts 4 boxed lunches / 8 drink tickets / 8 raffle tickets
Eagle Sponsor
$1,500
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year Company mention with logo on UWR's social media Eagle sponsor with logo in event program Logo on special signage at registration table Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags 1 Foursome with golf carts 4 boxed lunches 4 drink tickets / 4 raffle tickets
Birdie Sponsor
$1,125
Logo on UWR's website events page for 1 year Company mention with logo on UWR's social media Birdie Sponsor with logo in event program Logo on special signage at registration table Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags 1 Foursome with golf carts 4 boxed lunches / 4 drink tickets / 4 raffle tickets
19th Hole Sponsor
$750
Company mention with logo on UWR's social media Logo on special signage at registration table 19th Hole Sponsor with logo in event program Opportunity to include branded material in swag bags 1 twosome with golf cart 2 boxed lunches /4 drink tickets / 4 raffle tickets
Bogey Sponsor
$500
1 twosome with golf cart Company mention with logo on UWR's social media Logo on special signage at registration table 2 boxed lunches / 2 drink tickets
First Responder Sponsor
$400
Includes golf & cart for a first responder twosome Company mention with logo on UWR's social media 2 boxed lunches / 4 drink tickets
Hole Sponsor
$250
Company Logo at sponsored hole Company mention with logo on UWR's social media Option to have booth and/or game at sponsored hole
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing