Uniting for Jericho: A Kaleidoscope of Creativity

A beautiful piece created by some of the participants at PossAbilities Plus that was generously donated to the Jericho School
Retail Value: $500
Thriving in Light by Shonezi Contractor
$250
"Thriving in Light"
16x20
Acrylic Paint
In this Madhubani-inspired painting by artist Shonezi, a majestic peacock unfurls its feathers like a tapestry of dreams, adorned with intricate, hand-drawn motifs that weave together the essence of patience and perseverance. The earthy tones embrace the canvas like a whisper of the forest, grounding the composition in warmth, while the radiant bursts of yellow dance like sunlight filtering through leaves, adding an aura of joy and renewal. Each delicate line, each rhythmic swirl, tells a story of growth - of steadfast resilience blooming into brilliance. The traditional patterns, meticulously layered, pulse with movement and energy, as if the peacock itself is alive in a golden embrace of time and tradition. It is a celebration of doing, becoming, and endlessly thriving - one stroke at a time.
Retail Value: $550
Do It To Day by Frank Bukow
$650
Our “Hard Candies” bring candy favorites together for a fresh way to experience hopeful, inspirational, motivational and humorous affirmations.
Retail value: $1400
"Unspoken Symphony" by Brett Walden (set)
$200
“Unspoken Symphony” is an expressive abstract piece that harmonizes bold strokes of color, creating a dynamic yet fluid composition. The layered textures and sweeping brushwork evoke the energy of a silent melody, where colors dance in unison like notes on an unseen score. This painting captures the essence of emotion beyond words, inviting the viewer to interpret its rhythm and movement in their own way.
Retail Value: $450
Coffee Brews Gift basket
$200
Nespresso Machine
Milk Frother
Items from various coffee shops around Jacksonville including:
Foxtail Coffee Co
Happy Brew
Grounds of Grace
Minimum Retail Value: $350
The Other Brews Gift Basket
$125
Includes Items from Craft Breweries and Pubs around Jacksonville such as:
Anniversary beer glasses from Wicked Barley,
Icemen Tickets (set of 4),
Culhane's Irish Pub lunch certificates ($50) and merchandise,
Bottle of 5 Sisters Vodka
Minimum Retail Value of $300
Wine Date Night Basket
$225
Includes:
a certificate for a wine tasting with PRP Wine International,
a bottle of Whitman Hill Cab-Franc Wine ($55),
an electric wine bottle opener,
small picnic set,
tickets to the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra for 2
Minimum value of $500
Wine & Dine Basket
$225
Includes:
a certificate for a wine tasting with PRP Wine International,
gift cards to River and Post ($50) and Josephine of Avondale ($100),
Wine stopper and opener set,
Wine cooler bag.
Minimum value of $500
Another Brews Gift Basket
$125
Includes:
Jacksonville Sharks merchandise and tickets,
Minimum value of $300
