About this event

Unity Awards Gala Indy

12450 Olio Rd

Fishers, IN 46037, USA

Indy Lover Age 10+
$20

Take advantage of pre-sales Online. Intercontinental Program highlights:

Kids Painting Competition,

Variety of Food & Vendors on-site,
Multiple Talent Groups,
Mesmerizing Runway Show,
Sensational Singing Performance,
Life Time Achievement Awards,
& Community Recognition.
(Food Sold Separately),
(All ticket purchases are tax deductible & final),
(Infants up-to 2 years of age sitting on a lap are free with paying adult),
(Kids age 3-10 are $10)
For participation & sponsorship contact: 317-813-9981

Indy Lover Age 3-10
$10

Take advantage of pre-sales Online.

Intercontinental Program highlights:

Kids Painting Competition,
Variety of Food & Vendors on-site,
Multiple Talent Groups,
Mesmerizing Runway Show,
Sensational Singing Performance,
Life Time Achievement Awards,
& Community Recognition.
(Food Sold Separately),
(All ticket purchases are tax deductible & final),
(Infants up-to 2 years of age sitting on a lap are free with paying adult),
For participation & sponsorship contact: 317-813-9981

VIP Indy Lover
$100

Take advantage of pre-sales Online.

Kids Painting Competition,

Variety of Food & Vendors on-site,
Multiple Talent Groups,
Mesmerizing Runway Show,
Sensational Singing Performance,
Life Time Achievement Awards,
& Community Recognition.
(1 Food Ticket Provided at check in),

(Seating in the front reserved section)
(Infants up-to 2 years of age sitting on a lap are free with paying adult),
(All ticket purchases are tax deductible & final),
For participation & sponsorship contact: 317-813-9981

