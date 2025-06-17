Unity Awards Gala Indy

Hosted by
About this event
Fishers, IN 46037, USA
Take advantage of pre-sales Online. Intercontinental Program highlights:
Kids Painting Competition,
Variety of Food & Vendors on-site,
Multiple Talent Groups,
Mesmerizing Runway Show,
Sensational Singing Performance,
Life Time Achievement Awards,
& Community Recognition.
(Food Sold Separately),
(All ticket purchases are tax deductible & final),
(Infants up-to 2 years of age sitting on a lap are free with paying adult),
(Kids age 3-10 are $10)
For participation & sponsorship contact: 317-813-9981
Take advantage of pre-sales Online.
Intercontinental Program highlights:
Kids Painting Competition,
Variety of Food & Vendors on-site,
Multiple Talent Groups,
Mesmerizing Runway Show,
Sensational Singing Performance,
Life Time Achievement Awards,
& Community Recognition.
(Food Sold Separately),
(All ticket purchases are tax deductible & final),
(Infants up-to 2 years of age sitting on a lap are free with paying adult),
For participation & sponsorship contact: 317-813-9981
Take advantage of pre-sales Online. Intercontinental Program highlights:
Kids Painting Competition,
Variety of Food & Vendors on-site,
Multiple Talent Groups,
Mesmerizing Runway Show,
Sensational Singing Performance,
Life Time Achievement Awards,
& Community Recognition.
(1 Food Ticket Provided at check in),
(Seating in the front reserved section)
(Infants up-to 2 years of age sitting on a lap are free with paying adult),
(All ticket purchases are tax deductible & final),
For participation & sponsorship contact: 317-813-9981
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!