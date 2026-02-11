Unity Builders Breakfast- Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect evening out in Lincoln with this fun and relaxing package! Start with a wine tasting at James Arthur Vineyards, paired with a basket of curated snacks and treats. Then, take in a live performance with two tickets to the Glenn Miller Orchestra on June 18, 2026.
Extend the experience with a complimentary overnight stay at The Kindler Hotel. Enjoy dinner using a $25 gift card to Gate 25 and finish the night with something sweet from The Cookie Company (certificate for one dozen cookies).
Perfect for: Date night, celebration, or a relaxing escape
$445 Value!
Starting bid
Escape to a peaceful and romantic getaway at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. This thoughtfully curated package includes:
- Overnight stay
- Breakfast for two
- Two bottles of Arbor Day Farm wine (Winter Apple & Lacrosse)
- Two keepsake wine glasses
Whether celebrating an anniversary or simply reconnecting, this cozy retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort and charm. (Blackout dates apply.)
Perfect for: Couples, anniversaries, weekend escape
$350 Value
Starting bid
Create unforgettable family memories with this all-in-one adventure package! Includes:
- Admission for four to Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
- Admission for four to Roca Berry Farm
- Admission for four to Lincoln Children's Museum
-One Party Time Package to Sun Valley Lanes and Games
From animals, to outdoor and Indoor fun, to hands-on learning- there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
Perfect for: Families with kids of all ages
$240 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a mix of adventure, animals, and creativity with this local experience bundle:
- Passes to Roca Berry Farm
- Admission to Lincoln Children's Zoo
- Creative session at Paint Yourself Silly
-$50 gift card to 48 Bowl
- Gourmet treats from Colby Ridge Popcorn
-$15 gift card to your choice of Red Herring Concept Restaurant
- $50 gift card to HF Crave
- $25 gift card to Big Red Restaurant
A perfect mix of Family fun, creativity, and delicious treats and meals!
$340 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style with this unique package! This bundle includes two beautifully crafted ramen bowls—perfect for cozy nights in—along with a $100 gift card to Blue Orchid Thai, where you can indulge in delicious, authentic cuisine.
To top it off, you’ll also receive a stunning piece of jewelry, adding a touch of elegance to this already exceptional package.
$150 Value
Starting bid
Support local and treat yourself with this fun collection of favorites:
- $50 gift card to Copper & Wax Co.
- $50 gift card to Brown's Shoe Fit Co.
- $25 gift card to Smoking Gun Jerky
- One dozen cookies from The Cookie Company
-Vintage cookie jar and cookie tin
Perfect for a day of shopping and snacking around town!
$170 Value
Starting bid
Plan the ultimate getaway to Kansas City! This package includes:
- Four tickets to see the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium (exclusions apply)
- One-night stay at The Fontaine on the Country Club Plaza
Enjoy America’s pastime followed by a relaxing stay at a stylish boutique hotel. (Blackout dates apply.)
Perfect for: Sports fans, couples, or friends’ getaway
$500 Value
Starting bid
Explore some of Lincoln’s best attractions with this adventure-filled package:
- Entry to Morrill Hall + Mueller Planetarium show
- Admission to Museum of American Speed
- Guided tour at Robber's Cave Tours
A perfect mix of science, history, and adventure!
$170 Value
Starting bid
Host your next gathering with ease thanks to this delicious catering experience from Food:30.
Enjoy a meal for up to 15 guests with your choice of:
- Pasta bar
- Soup & sandwich spread
- Baked potato bar
Perfect for parties, office lunches, or family gatherings—great food with zero stress.
$300 Value
Starting bid
Show your Husker pride with this fan-favorite bundle from Alumni Hall! Includes:
- UNL hat
- Husker tumbler
- $50 Browns Shoe
- $20 gift card Alumni Hall
-$100 Granite City Growler & 12 refills
- Signed jersey Grant Wistrom #98
-Vintage Husker Christmas Decor
Perfect for game day or any Nebraska fan!
$500 Value
Starting bid
Relax, recharge, and reset with this ultimate wellness experience at Lost in Float!
-Sauna session
-Fire & Ice experience
-60-minute float session
Perfect for melting away stress and prioritizing self-care, this package offers a full-body reset in a calm, rejuvenating environment.
$160 Value
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate glow-up with this luxurious package from 3D Wellness!
-Spa Day Package
-Free Frotox Facial
-Three “Choose Your Own Service” coupons
Perfect for anyone ready to relax, refresh, and feel their best—this package is all about self-care and confidence!
$600 Value
Starting bid
Get ready to gear up with this $250 shopping spree to Scheels!
-$250 gift card to Scheels
From outdoor adventures and athletic gear to apparel and more, this package lets you choose exactly what you need. Perfect for sports lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves to shop!
Starting bid
Perk up your day with this cozy Coffee Lovers Package—perfect for anyone who runs on caffeine and charm!
-$25 gift card to The Front Porch Coffee Co.
-$25 gift card to Bloom Coffee
-Vintage coffee tins
-Coffee-themed framed décor
-set of coffee cups
A warm and inviting bundle that’s perfect for sipping, decorating, and enjoying your daily brew!
$100 Value
Starting bid
Upgrade your workspace with this all-in-one Study Station package—perfect for productivity and creativity.
-Office chair from Eakes Office Solutions
-Desk
-Foot rest
-Desk lamp
-Four-week art course at Lux Center for the Arts
A great bundle for students, creatives, or anyone looking to refresh their space!
$150 Value
Starting bid
This custom she-shed was crafted by students from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering. Designed with both durability and functionality in mind, this structure is perfect for storage, a workshop, or enhancing your backyard space. Cash payment available.
$1,200 Value
Starting bid
This custom she-shed was crafted by students from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering. Designed with both durability and functionality in mind, this structure is perfect for storage, a workshop, or enhancing your backyard space. Cash payment available.
$1,200 Value
Starting bid
Take home delicious dessert! This package features a non-GMO, organic vanilla strawberry cheesecake, crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for a rich and delicious dessert experience. Whether you’re hosting a gathering, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this cheesecake is sure to impress.
Starting bid
Take home delicious dessert! This package features a non-GMO, organic vanilla strawberry cheesecake, crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for a rich and delicious dessert experience. Whether you’re hosting a gathering, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this cheesecake is sure to impress.
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