Lincoln Habitat For Humanity
Lincoln Habitat For Humanity has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Lincoln Habitat For Humanity

Hosted by

Lincoln Habitat For Humanity

About this event

Sales closed

Unity Builders Breakfast- Silent Auction

Lincoln Night Out & Adventure Package item
Lincoln Night Out & Adventure Package
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect evening out in Lincoln with this fun and relaxing package! Start with a wine tasting at James Arthur Vineyards, paired with a basket of curated snacks and treats. Then, take in a live performance with two tickets to the Glenn Miller Orchestra on June 18, 2026. 
 
Extend the experience with a complimentary overnight stay at The Kindler Hotel. Enjoy dinner using a $25 gift card to Gate 25 and finish the night with something sweet from The Cookie Company (certificate for one dozen cookies). 
 
Perfect for: Date night, celebration, or a relaxing escape

$445 Value!

Romantic Retreat at Lied Lodge item
Romantic Retreat at Lied Lodge
$100

Starting bid

Escape to a peaceful and romantic getaway at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. This thoughtfully curated package includes: 
- Overnight stay 
- Breakfast for two 
- Two bottles of Arbor Day Farm wine (Winter Apple & Lacrosse) 
- Two keepsake wine glasses 
 
Whether celebrating an anniversary or simply reconnecting, this cozy retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort and charm. (Blackout dates apply.) 
 
Perfect for: Couples, anniversaries, weekend escape 
$350 Value

Ultimate Family Fun Adventure item
Ultimate Family Fun Adventure
$45

Starting bid

Create unforgettable family memories with this all-in-one adventure package! Includes: 
- Admission for four to Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium 
- Admission for four to Roca Berry Farm 
- Admission for four to Lincoln Children's Museum

-One Party Time Package to Sun Valley Lanes and Games 
 
From animals, to outdoor and Indoor fun, to hands-on learning- there’s something for everyone to enjoy! 
 
Perfect for: Families with kids of all ages 
$240 Value 

Family Fun & Creativity Package item
Family Fun & Creativity Package
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a mix of adventure, animals, and creativity with this local experience bundle: 
- Passes to Roca Berry Farm 
- Admission to Lincoln Children's Zoo 
- Creative session at Paint Yourself Silly 

-$50 gift card to 48 Bowl 
- Gourmet treats from Colby Ridge Popcorn 

-$15 gift card to your choice of Red Herring Concept Restaurant  

- $50 gift card to HF Crave 

- $25 gift card to Big Red Restaurant  

 
A perfect mix of Family fun, creativity, and delicious treats and meals!


$340 Value

Dine & Shine Experience item
Dine & Shine Experience
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style with this unique package! This bundle includes two beautifully crafted ramen bowls—perfect for cozy nights in—along with a $100 gift card to Blue Orchid Thai, where you can indulge in delicious, authentic cuisine.


To top it off, you’ll also receive a stunning piece of jewelry, adding a touch of elegance to this already exceptional package.


$150 Value

Lincoln Local Shopping & Treats Bundle item
Lincoln Local Shopping & Treats Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Support local and treat yourself with this fun collection of favorites: 
- $50 gift card to Copper & Wax Co. 
- $50 gift card to Brown's Shoe Fit Co. 
- $25 gift card to Smoking Gun Jerky 
- One dozen cookies from The Cookie Company 

-Vintage cookie jar and cookie tin 
 
Perfect for a day of shopping and snacking around town!


$170 Value

Kansas City Baseball & Luxury Stay item
Kansas City Baseball & Luxury Stay
$65

Starting bid

Plan the ultimate getaway to Kansas City! This package includes: 
- Four tickets to see the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium (exclusions apply) 
- One-night stay at The Fontaine on the Country Club Plaza 
 
Enjoy America’s pastime followed by a relaxing stay at a stylish boutique hotel. (Blackout dates apply.) 
 
Perfect for: Sports fans, couples, or friends’ getaway 

$500 Value

Discover Lincoln Experience item
Discover Lincoln Experience
$40

Starting bid

Explore some of Lincoln’s best attractions with this adventure-filled package: 
- Entry to Morrill Hall + Mueller Planetarium show 
- Admission to Museum of American Speed 
- Guided tour at Robber's Cave Tours 
 
A perfect mix of science, history, and adventure!


$170 Value

Catering Made Easy item
Catering Made Easy
$150

Starting bid

Host your next gathering with ease thanks to this delicious catering experience from Food:30. 
 
Enjoy a meal for up to 15 guests with your choice of: 
- Pasta bar 
- Soup & sandwich spread 
- Baked potato bar 
 
Perfect for parties, office lunches, or family gatherings—great food with zero stress.


$300 Value

Husker Fan Package item
Husker Fan Package
$150

Starting bid

Show your Husker pride with this fan-favorite bundle from Alumni Hall! Includes:

- UNL hat 
- Husker tumbler 

- $50 Browns Shoe 
- $20 gift card Alumni Hall

-$100 Granite City Growler & 12 refills 
- Signed jersey Grant Wistrom #98  

-Vintage Husker Christmas Decor 
 
Perfect for game day or any Nebraska fan!


$500 Value


Rest & Recharge Experience item
Rest & Recharge Experience
$40

Starting bid

Relax, recharge, and reset with this ultimate wellness experience at Lost in Float!


-Sauna session

-Fire & Ice experience

-60-minute float session


Perfect for melting away stress and prioritizing self-care, this package offers a full-body reset in a calm, rejuvenating environment.


$160 Value

Luxury Spa Day Experience item
Luxury Spa Day Experience
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate glow-up with this luxurious package from 3D Wellness!


-Spa Day Package

-Free Frotox Facial

-Three “Choose Your Own Service” coupons


Perfect for anyone ready to relax, refresh, and feel their best—this package is all about self-care and confidence!


$600 Value

Scheels Shopping Spree item
Scheels Shopping Spree
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to gear up with this $250 shopping spree to Scheels!


-$250 gift card to Scheels


From outdoor adventures and athletic gear to apparel and more, this package lets you choose exactly what you need. Perfect for sports lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves to shop!

Coffee Lovers Package item
Coffee Lovers Package
$20

Starting bid

Perk up your day with this cozy Coffee Lovers Package—perfect for anyone who runs on caffeine and charm!


-$25 gift card to The Front Porch Coffee Co.

-$25 gift card to Bloom Coffee

-Vintage coffee tins

-Coffee-themed framed décor

-set of coffee cups


A warm and inviting bundle that’s perfect for sipping, decorating, and enjoying your daily brew!


$100 Value

Study Station item
Study Station
$40

Starting bid

Upgrade your workspace with this all-in-one Study Station package—perfect for productivity and creativity.


-Office chair from Eakes Office Solutions

-Desk

-Foot rest

-Desk lamp

-Four-week art course at Lux Center for the Arts


A great bundle for students, creatives, or anyone looking to refresh their space!


$150 Value

She-Shed 1 item
She-Shed 1
$900

Starting bid

This custom she-shed was crafted by students from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering. Designed with both durability and functionality in mind, this structure is perfect for storage, a workshop, or enhancing your backyard space. Cash payment available.


$1,200 Value

She-Shed 2 item
She-Shed 2
$900

Starting bid

This custom she-shed was crafted by students from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering. Designed with both durability and functionality in mind, this structure is perfect for storage, a workshop, or enhancing your backyard space. Cash payment available.


$1,200 Value

Vanilla Strawberry Cheesecake 1 item
Vanilla Strawberry Cheesecake 1
$30

Starting bid

Take home delicious dessert! This package features a non-GMO, organic vanilla strawberry cheesecake, crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for a rich and delicious dessert experience. Whether you’re hosting a gathering, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this cheesecake is sure to impress.

Vanilla Strawberry Cheesecake 2 item
Vanilla Strawberry Cheesecake 2
$30

Starting bid

Take home delicious dessert! This package features a non-GMO, organic vanilla strawberry cheesecake, crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for a rich and delicious dessert experience. Whether you’re hosting a gathering, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this cheesecake is sure to impress.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!