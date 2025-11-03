Unity Center of North Spokane Shop

Offered by
Drum beater kit with skin, lacing and finishing supplies
12" Unfinished Wood Frame
14" Unfinished Wood Frame
Deer-The spiritual meaning of the deer is deeply gentle, yet profoundly powerful. Across many traditions—Native American, Celtic, Buddhist, and Christian alike—the deer symbolizes innocence, intuition, grace, and unconditional love.
Bison-The spiritual meaning of the Bison (or Buffalo) carries a sense of sacred abundance, grounded strength, and deep gratitude. Where the deer teaches gentleness and grace, the bison embodies endurance, sacred power, and right relationship with the Earth.
Elk-The sacred meaning of the Elk (or Wapiti, its Indigenous name meaning “white rump”) is that of stamina, nobility, pride balanced with humility, and spiritual endurance on the long journey of life.
If the deer embodies gentleness and the bison symbolizes abundance and grounded strength, the elk stands for perseverance, protection of the herd, and the majesty of walking your sacred path with dignity and endurance.
24" Wooden Unfinished Frame
Unity Center of North Spokane and our instructor EarthHawk have no additional charges, yet we are asking for a $30 Love Offering which will be split between EarthHawk and Unity.
