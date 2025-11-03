Unity Center of North Spokane Shop

Elk-The sacred meaning of the Elk (or Wapiti, its Indigenous name meaning “white rump”) is that of stamina, nobility, pride balanced with humility, and spiritual endurance on the long journey of life.

If the deer embodies gentleness and the bison symbolizes abundance and grounded strength, the elk stands for perseverance, protection of the herd, and the majesty of walking your sacred path with dignity and endurance.