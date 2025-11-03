Unity Center of North Spokane Shop

Offered by

Drum Beater Kit
$35

Drum beater kit with skin, lacing and finishing supplies

12" x 1 ⅞" Wooden Frame
$15

12" Unfinished Wood Frame

14"x 2"⅞ Wood Frame
$27

14" Unfinished Wood Frame

Deer Skin for 12-14" Drum
$30

Deer-The spiritual meaning of the deer is deeply gentle, yet profoundly powerful. Across many traditions—Native American, Celtic, Buddhist, and Christian alike—the deer symbolizes innocence, intuition, grace, and unconditional love.

Bison Skin for 12-14" Drum
$30

Bison-The spiritual meaning of the Bison (or Buffalo) carries a sense of sacred abundance, grounded strength, and deep gratitude. Where the deer teaches gentleness and grace, the bison embodies endurance, sacred power, and right relationship with the Earth.

Elk Skin For 12-14" Drum
$30

Elk-The sacred meaning of the Elk (or Wapiti, its Indigenous name meaning “white rump”) is that of stamina, nobility, pride balanced with humility, and spiritual endurance on the long journey of life.

If the deer embodies gentleness and the bison symbolizes abundance and grounded strength, the elk stands for perseverance, protection of the herd, and the majesty of walking your sacred path with dignity and endurance.

24"x3" Maple drum frame
$46

24" Wooden Unfinished Frame

32" Bison Rawhide for 24" frame Drum
$140

Love Offering for Instructor and the Center
$30

Unity Center of North Spokane and our instructor EarthHawk have no additional charges, yet we are asking for a $30 Love Offering which will be split between EarthHawk and Unity. 

