Unity Cottage School

Offered by

Unity Cottage School

About this shop

Unity Cottage School's Shop

Harbor & Sprout- A Unit Study Science item
Harbor & Sprout- A Unit Study Science
$7
Binders will be required for class. They will include worksheets and note booking pages to accompany each of the unit we will study in 3-5 Grade Science this year. The binders will be provided to students the first day of class, and they will need to be kept at Unity due to co-op copyright licensing.
Discovering Design with Chemistry Set item
Discovering Design with Chemistry Set
$79
Includes Textbook, Answer Keys & Tests
Discovering Design with Chemistry Textbook ONLY item
Discovering Design with Chemistry Textbook ONLY
$69
Includes Textbook ONLY
Discovering Design with Chemistry Tests & Answer Key ONLY item
Discovering Design with Chemistry Tests & Answer Key ONLY
$10
Includes Tests & Answer Key ONLY
Discovering Design with Chemistry Audiobook PHYSICAL COPY item
Discovering Design with Chemistry Audiobook PHYSICAL COPY
$21
This is a PHYSICAL COPY of the Audiobook. This can be purchased digitally here: https://awesound.com/a/discovering-design-with-chemistry
Discovering Design with Chemistry Lab Kit item
Discovering Design with Chemistry Lab Kit
$80
This kit includes:Safety goggles Funnel Two 50-mL graduated cylinders Two medicine droppers Digital mass scale (accurate to 0.1 g) 250-mL beaker 100-mL beaker Four test tubes Watch glass Filter paper Litmus paper Alcohol burner Thermometer Stirring rod Sodium hydroxide (40 g) Strontium chloride (20 g) Cupric sulfate (40 g)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!