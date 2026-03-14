Unity Fancy Sports Night 2026

Benefits include:

· Top-tier recognition as “Platinum Sponsor” on all promotional materials (print, digital, and social media)

· Largest logo placement on event banners, backdrops, flyers, and programs

· On-stage acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner and Unity Football Match

· Opportunity for a company representative to deliver brief remarks at the Gala Dinner

· Premium reserved table (up to 5 guests) at the fundraising Gala

· Recognition on the T.A.A.S.C. website with a featured sponsor listing and link

· Logo inclusion in all press releases and post-event thank-you communications

· Recognition throughout both events (Gala Dinner & Football Match)

· Booth or display table at event venue