Unity Fancy Sports Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with seating at a VIP table as available.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with seating at a VIP table as available.
1 raffle ticket - Must be present to win at the drawing to win the roundtrip airfare. Available for pickup at the check-in table.
Benefits include:
· Top-tier recognition as “Platinum Sponsor” on all promotional materials (print, digital, and social media)
· Largest logo placement on event banners, backdrops, flyers, and programs
· On-stage acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner and Unity Football Match
· Opportunity for a company representative to deliver brief remarks at the Gala Dinner
· Premium reserved table (up to 5 guests) at the fundraising Gala
· Recognition on the T.A.A.S.C. website with a featured sponsor listing and link
· Logo inclusion in all press releases and post-event thank-you communications
· Recognition throughout both events (Gala Dinner & Football Match)
· Booth or display table at event venue
Benefits include:
· Recognition as a “Gold Sponsor” on promotional materials
· Medium-size logo placement on banners, flyers, and event programs
· On-stage acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner
· Reserved table seating (up to 4 guests) at the Gala Dinner
· Logo placement on the T.A.A.S.C. website sponsor page
· Recognition during announcements at the Unity Football Match
· Inclusion in post-event sponsor appreciation materials
Benefits include:
· Recognition as a “Silver Sponsor” on selected promotional materials
· Standard logo placement on event programs and shared sponsor banners
· Verbal acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner
· Reserved seating (up to 2 guests) at the Gala Dinner
· Listing on the T.A.A.S.C. website sponsor page
· Inclusion in post-event thank-you announcements
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!