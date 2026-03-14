Association Of Thai In Southern California

Hosted by

Association Of Thai In Southern California

About this event

Unity Fancy Sports Night 2026

3201 Riverside Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA

General Admission (Individual Ticket)
$45
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Admission (Individual Ticket)
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with seating at a VIP table as available.

General Admission (Table)
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Admission (Table)
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, with seating at a VIP table as available.

Raffle (Single)
$5

1 raffle ticket - Must be present to win at the drawing to win the roundtrip airfare. Available for pickup at the check-in table.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits include:

·      Top-tier recognition as “Platinum Sponsor” on all promotional materials (print, digital, and social media)

·      Largest logo placement on event banners, backdrops, flyers, and programs

·      On-stage acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner and Unity Football Match

·      Opportunity for a company representative to deliver brief remarks at the Gala Dinner

·      Premium reserved table (up to 5 guests) at the fundraising Gala

·      Recognition on the T.A.A.S.C. website with a featured sponsor listing and link

·      Logo inclusion in all press releases and post-event thank-you communications

·      Recognition throughout both events (Gala Dinner &amp; Football Match)

·      Booth or display table at event venue

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Benefits include:

·      Recognition as a “Gold Sponsor” on promotional materials

·      Medium-size logo placement on banners, flyers, and event programs

·      On-stage acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner

·      Reserved table seating (up to 4 guests) at the Gala Dinner

·      Logo placement on the T.A.A.S.C. website sponsor page

·      Recognition during announcements at the Unity Football Match

·      Inclusion in post-event sponsor appreciation materials

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Benefits include:

·      Recognition as a “Silver Sponsor” on selected promotional materials

·      Standard logo placement on event programs and shared sponsor banners

·      Verbal acknowledgment during the Gala Dinner

·      Reserved seating (up to 2 guests) at the Gala Dinner

·      Listing on the T.A.A.S.C. website sponsor page

·      Inclusion in post-event thank-you announcements

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