Friends Of Brooklyn Collaborative Studies Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of Brooklyn Collaborative Studies Inc

Unity Fest 2025

610 Henry St

Brooklyn, NY 11231, USA

Family Admission
$25

Pay for your family - all funds support our BNS & BCS students.

Pay it Forward Admission
$25

Not all families have the same financial situation. Paying it forward provides access to the Unity Fest for another family!

BCS T-shirts
$15

Brooklyn Collaborative T-shirts! Show your school spirit and run with the wolves 🐺

BCS Tote/Hat
$5

Brooklyn Collaborative totes or hat! Show your school spirit and run with the wolves 🐺

BCS Hoodie/Fleece
$20

Brooklyn Collaborative T-shirts! Show your school spirit and run with the wolves 🐺

Add a donation for Friends Of Brooklyn Collaborative Studies Inc

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