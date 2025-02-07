Unity for Black Progress Memberships

Renews monthly
A community-driven membership for individuals passionate about networking, learning, and supporting Black-led initiatives. Members gain access to events, discussions, and resources that foster connection and collaboration.
Renews monthly
For supporters ready to go beyond connection and take intentional action. U-Commit members receive all U-Connect benefits plus early access to campaign updates and invitations to quarterly virtual town halls.
Renews monthly
Designed for those who want to take a more active role in advancing Black progress. Members receive exclusive insights, leadership development opportunities, and the chance to engage in advocacy and mentorship initiatives.
Renews monthly
The highest level of commitment, for those dedicated to driving long-term impact through financial contributions, strategic partnerships, and high-level engagement. Members play a key role in sustaining and expanding UBP’s mission
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!