Unity for Black Progress Memberships

U-Connect
$10

Renews monthly

A community-driven membership for individuals passionate about networking, learning, and supporting Black-led initiatives. Members gain access to events, discussions, and resources that foster connection and collaboration.

U-Commit
$25

Renews monthly

For supporters ready to go beyond connection and take intentional action. U-Commit members receive all U-Connect benefits plus early access to campaign updates and invitations to quarterly virtual town halls.

U-Inspire
$50

Renews monthly

Designed for those who want to take a more active role in advancing Black progress. Members receive exclusive insights, leadership development opportunities, and the chance to engage in advocacy and mentorship initiatives.

U-Invest
$100

Renews monthly

The highest level of commitment, for those dedicated to driving long-term impact through financial contributions, strategic partnerships, and high-level engagement. Members play a key role in sustaining and expanding UBP’s mission

