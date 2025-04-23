In Person Payments

Hosted by
*This self-published workbook includes activities for ages 12+. (This workbook is great for a family to use together.) "Step into a transformative journey of healing and growth with this powerful workbook. Whether you're overcoming bullying, supporting someone who is, or striving to foster change, this interactive guide empowers you to break free from pain, rediscover your worth, and embrace a brighter future. Dive into a step-by-step path to restoration, courage, and self-love. Your journey to wholeness starts here. Claim your strength—order your copy today."
"Unmask the unseen war waged in hearts, minds, and spirits. This transformative book dives deep into the physical scars and spiritual wounds caused by bullying, offering profound insights and practical strategies to heal, empower, and thrive. With real-life stories, faith-based guidance, and expert advice, it illuminates the path to resilience and restoration. Whether you're a victim, a parent, or an advocate, this book equips you to combat bullying's impact and embrace a life of courage, love, and purpose. Rediscover your worth and help create a kinder world." Break the cycle. Rise above. Order now.
Unmask the unseen war waged in hearts, minds, and spirits with this transformative book and workbook. Together, they dive deep into the physical scars and spiritual wounds caused by bullying, offering profound insights, faith-based guidance, and practical strategies to heal and thrive. The book illuminates the path to resilience with real-life stories and expert advice, while the interactive workbook provides exercises, and tools to rebuild confidence and courage. Whether you're a victim, parent, or advocate, this duo empowers you to break the cycle, rediscover your worth, and create a kinder world. Start your journey today.
Discover the Comfort of Being Held by God's hands. Are you longing for reassurance that God is truly guiding your steps? Held by His Hands is more than just a devotional—it’s a daily invitation to lean into His love, find peace in His promises, and trust the beautiful plan He has for your life. Each reflection weaves together scripture, heartfelt prayers, and empowering affirmations to restore your confidence and strengthen your faith. Whether you're navigating uncertainty, seeking purpose, or simply needing daily encouragement, this book will be a faithful companion reminding you: God's hands are always holding you, shaping you, and working everything together for your good. Let this book become a treasured companion on your journey of faith and trust. Open the pages and experience the peace of knowing you're never alone—you are Held by His Hands.
A Gentle Pick-Me-Up, One Message at a Time When life feels heavy and hope seems far away, reach into your Jar of Inspiration and pull out a reminder that you are seen, loved, and never alone. Each jar is filled with carefully crafted messages of encouragement, faith, and empowerment—perfect for those moments when your heart needs a lift. Whether used as a daily ritual or a lifeline in tough times, these little notes bring big comfort. Great for personal use or as a thoughtful gift for someone who needs a boost. Sometimes, all it takes is one word to spark a little light.
Words That Speak Life—Beautifully Displayed Let inspiration live where you can see it. Frames of Inspiration are meaningful messages designed to uplift your spirit and decorate your space with hope. Each frame holds a powerful quote, scripture, or affirmation—ideal for desks, nightstands, entryways, or classrooms. Whether you're feeling low or just want a daily reminder of your worth and purpose, these frames turn everyday moments into opportunities for encouragement. Hang hope on the wall. Stand strength on your desk. Let every glance bring peace.
Embark on a powerful journey of healing, faith, and empowerment with this transformative 3-in-1 collection. Whether you’re overcoming bullying, seeking spiritual reassurance, or supporting someone through pain, this life-changing trio offers emotional and spiritual renewal for every step of the journey. The workbook guides you through practical exercises and affirmations to break free from bullying’s grip, rebuild confidence, and embrace self-love. The book reveals unseen battles that dive deep into the emotional and spiritual impact of bullying, offering real stories, faith-based insights, and strategies to move from survival to strength. The 90-day devotional is filled with scripture, prayers, and affirmations to help you trust God’s plan, find peace in His presence, and remember you are never alone. Heal, rise above, and be held and guided by God's hand. Your journey to wholeness starts here.
