Unity in the Community Gala to benefit The Center

Single Admission ticket to the Unity in the Community Gala grants you an all-access pass to a distinguished evening filled with dancing, fellowship, and philanthropy, with proceeds directly supporting The Center.
Be a part of supporting your community with a silent auction, live music, guest speakers, and information on the development of our newest facility The Center.
Party of 2?
Couples Admission ticket to the Unity in the Community Gala grants you an all-access pass to a distinguished evening filled with fine dining, dancing, fellowship, and philanthropy, with proceeds directly supporting The Center.
The Bronze Sponsorship package:
4 Admission tickets
Signage display at event
Social Media Mention
The Silver Sponsorship package:
Reserved Table for 8 Guests
Logo in the Event Program & Event Slideshow
Signage display at event
Social Media Mention
The Gold Sponsorship package:
VIP Reserved Table for 8 Guests
Logo Placement on Event Banners, in the Event Program & the Event Slideshow
Signage display at event
Social Media Mention
Recognition during Event
Commemorative Thank-You Gift
The Platinum Sponsorship package:
VIP Reserved Table for 8 Guests near the front
Logo Placement on Event Banners, in the Event Program & the Event Slideshow
Signage display at event
Social Media Mention
Recognition during Event
Commemorative Thank-You Gift
The Title Sponsorship package:
VIP Reserved Table for 8 Guests at the front of the venue
Large Logo Placement on Event Banners, in the Event Program & the Event Slideshow
Signage display at event
Social Media Promotion before and after the event
Special Recognition during Event with a 2 minute speaking opportunity
Commemorative Thank-You Gift
An engraved brick in our Memorial Garden
