Unity Potluck

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About this event
For community members who plan to bring food to share.
If you are able, we invite you to bring a prepared dish to support our shared meal. We encourage purchasing from immigrant- or refugee-owned restaurants or businesses when possible. Halal food is strongly encouraged. Please label all items clearly.
For community members who plan to attend and connect. This option is for anyone joining us to be together in community. No food contribution is required.
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