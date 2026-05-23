Unity Table Sponsorships

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About this event
Premier Sponsorship
• Premier recognition as community leader
• Speaking opportunity
• Premium logo placement on all event materials, including website
• Three (3) full-page digital program advertisements
• Social media recognition
• Dinner for four (4) + bottle of wine
Premium Sponsorship
• Premium logo placement on event materials
• Program recognition
• Social media acknowledgment
• Dinner for two (2) + bottle of wine
Leadership Sponsorship
• Logo placement on event materials
• One (1) full-page digital program advertisement
• Social media recognition
Community Sponsorship
• Logo placement on event materials
• One (1) half-page digital program advertisement
• Social media recognition
Supporting Sponsorship
• Logo placement on Unity Table website
• Recognition as a community supporter of Unity Table initiatives
8.5" × 11" (Letter Size)
Description:
Letter-size digital advertisement placement (8.5" × 11") in Unity Table event materials and digital program distribution. Price listed per page.
• Full-page advertisement only
• Size: 8.5" × 11" (Letter Size)
• Portrait orientation preferred
• High-resolution artwork (300 DPI recommended)
• Accepted formats: PNG, JPG, or PDF
• Sponsor responsible for submitting final approved artwork
• Placement subject to submission deadlines and available space
$
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