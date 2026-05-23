Little Box of Love A NJ Nonprofit Corporation

Hosted by

Little Box of Love A NJ Nonprofit Corporation

About this event

Unity Table Sponsorships

1. Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Premier Sponsorship

• Premier recognition as community leader
• Speaking opportunity
• Premium logo placement on all event materials, including website
• Three (3) full-page digital program advertisements
• Social media recognition
• Dinner for four (4) + bottle of wine

2. Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Premium Sponsorship

• Premium logo placement on event materials
• Program recognition
• Social media acknowledgment
• Dinner for two (2) + bottle of wine

3. Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Leadership Sponsorship

• Logo placement on event materials
• One (1) full-page digital program advertisement
• Social media recognition

4. Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Community Sponsorship

• Logo placement on event materials
• One (1) half-page digital program advertisement
• Social media recognition

5. Community Supporter
$500

Supporting Sponsorship

• Logo placement on Unity Table website
• Recognition as a community supporter of Unity Table initiatives

Digital Brochure Advertisement
$150

Full Page Digital Advertisement

8.5" × 11" (Letter Size)

Description:
Letter-size digital advertisement placement (8.5" × 11") in Unity Table event materials and digital program distribution. Price listed per page.

Advertisement Requirements

• Full-page advertisement only
• Size: 8.5" × 11" (Letter Size)
• Portrait orientation preferred
• High-resolution artwork (300 DPI recommended)
• Accepted formats: PNG, JPG, or PDF
• Sponsor responsible for submitting final approved artwork
• Placement subject to submission deadlines and available space

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