Unity Fellowship

Offered by

Unity Fellowship

About this shop

Unity Williamsburg's Shop

2026 Unity Wall Calendar item
2026 Unity Wall Calendar
$20

Each month of this original wall calendar includes an affirmation and reflection for the month.

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Sound Bath Gift Certificate item
Sound Bath Gift Certificate
$20

Give the gift of the music of the crystal bowls and sound healing instruments for deep relaxation, a calm body and mind, and a peaceful state of being.

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T-shirt - Size Adult Small item
T-shirt - Size Adult Small
$25

Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.

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T-shirt - Size Adult Medium item
T-shirt - Size Adult Medium
$25

Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.

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T-shirt - Size Adult Large item
T-shirt - Size Adult Large
$25

Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.

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T-shirt - Size Adult Extra Large item
T-shirt - Size Adult Extra Large
$25

Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.

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Angel Earrings - Single Pair item
Angel Earrings - Single Pair
$25

Beautiful Angel earrings designed by Satya Chase.

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Angel Earrings - 3 Pairs item
Angel Earrings - 3 Pairs
$60

Beautiful Angel earrings designed by Satya Chase.

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Heart, Butterfly & Flower Earrings - Single Pair item
Heart, Butterfly & Flower Earrings - Single Pair
$25

Beautiful Heart, Butterfly & Flower earrings designed by Satya Chase.

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Heart, Butterfly & Flower Earrings - 3 Pairs item
Heart, Butterfly & Flower Earrings - 3 Pairs
$60

Beautiful Heart, Butterfly & Flower earrings designed by Satya Chase.

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Homemade Soup - 1 Pint item
Homemade Soup - 1 Pint
$8

Lovingly made homemade soup by members of our UWSC Community.

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Add a donation for Unity Fellowship

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!