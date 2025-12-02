Unity Williamsburg's Shop

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About this shop
Each month of this original wall calendar includes an affirmation and reflection for the month.
Give the gift of the music of the crystal bowls and sound healing instruments for deep relaxation, a calm body and mind, and a peaceful state of being.
Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.
Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.
Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.
Available in adult sizes - S, M. L, XL.
Beautiful Angel earrings designed by Satya Chase.
Beautiful Angel earrings designed by Satya Chase.
Beautiful Heart, Butterfly & Flower earrings designed by Satya Chase.
Beautiful Heart, Butterfly & Flower earrings designed by Satya Chase.
Lovingly made homemade soup by members of our UWSC Community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!