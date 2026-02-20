Montclair Unity Church

Hosted by

Montclair Unity Church

About this event

Unity with Unity of Montclair: A Concert featuring The Levins

84 Orange Rd

Montclair, NJ 07042, USA

Brunch and Concert Admission
$40

One ticket purchases SUNDAY BRUNCH and a single SEAT at the Concert for Unity with Unity of Montclair featuring The Levins.

*IF you are purchasing 2 tickets, apply the DISCOUNT2 coupon at checkout for $10.00 off the sale.

IF you are purchasing 4 tickets apply the DISCOUNT4 coupon at checkout for $20.00 off 4 tickets.

A max of 4 tickets can be purchased with one transaction.

PRIORITY SEATING Ticket
$50

Priority Seating for both SUNDAY BRUNCH (1st seating) and a reserved seat in the front two rows of the UofM sanctuary for the Levins' concert.

**IF you are purchasing 2 PRIORITY tickets, apply the PRIORITY2 coupon at checkout for $10.00 off the sale.

IF purchasing 4 PRIORITY tickets apply the PRIORITY4 coupon for $20.00 off the sale.

A max of 4 tickets can be purchased with one transaction.

Concert ONLY
$25

Don't miss the concert! You have an hour to go grab a quick sandwich and return to 84 Orange Road for a musical celebration of Unity with the Levins. While Brunch sales are closed, the music is still calling your name!

Each Single Ticket is $20.00

Add a donation for Montclair Unity Church

$

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