Unity with Unity of Montclair: A Concert featuring The Levins

About this event
One ticket purchases SUNDAY BRUNCH and a single SEAT at the Concert for Unity with Unity of Montclair featuring The Levins.
*IF you are purchasing 2 tickets, apply the DISCOUNT2 coupon at checkout for $10.00 off the sale.
IF you are purchasing 4 tickets apply the DISCOUNT4 coupon at checkout for $20.00 off 4 tickets.
A max of 4 tickets can be purchased with one transaction.
Priority Seating for both SUNDAY BRUNCH (1st seating) and a reserved seat in the front two rows of the UofM sanctuary for the Levins' concert.
**IF you are purchasing 2 PRIORITY tickets, apply the PRIORITY2 coupon at checkout for $10.00 off the sale.
IF purchasing 4 PRIORITY tickets apply the PRIORITY4 coupon for $20.00 off the sale.
A max of 4 tickets can be purchased with one transaction.
Don't miss the concert! You have an hour to go grab a quick sandwich and return to 84 Orange Road for a musical celebration of Unity with the Levins. While Brunch sales are closed, the music is still calling your name!
Each Single Ticket is $20.00
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