Hosted by

Universal School

Universal & Aqsa Fall Fest MC Food

Hot Chocolate
$3
Crave Cookie
$2
Brownies
$2
Walking Nachos
$2
Water
$1
Taffy Apples (Peanut/Chocolate)
$3
Taffy Apples (Plain/Peanut)
$2
Hot dogs
$3
NYC Halal Eats Philly Cheese Steak
$7
Nachos (Cheese only)
$3
Loaded Nachos (Salsa, guacamole, sour cream, meat)
$6
Soda Pop
$2
Chips
$1
Candy
$1
Brookie
$4

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!