University Heights Community Association

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University Heights Community Association

About this event

UH St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2026

1839 Adams Ave

San Diego, CA 92116, USA

3:00 PM Cheer's Group
Free

Starting location at Cheer's located at 1839 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 at 3:00 PM.

3:00 PM Gilly's Group
Free

Starting location at Gilly's located at 2306 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104 at 3:00 PM.

3:30 PM Cheer's Group
Free

Starting location at Cheer's located at 1839 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 at 3:30 PM.

3:30 PM Gilly's Group
Free

Starting location at Gilly's located at 2306 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104 at 3:30 PM.

University Heights Women's Walk Group
Free

Starting location at Cheer's located at 1839 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 at 4:00 PM.

Birney Parents Night Out Group
Free

Starting location at Gilly's located at 2306 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104 at 4:00 PM.

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