UH St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2026

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About this event
Starting location at Cheer's located at 1839 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 at 3:00 PM.
Starting location at Gilly's located at 2306 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104 at 3:00 PM.
Starting location at Cheer's located at 1839 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 at 3:30 PM.
Starting location at Gilly's located at 2306 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104 at 3:30 PM.
Starting location at Cheer's located at 1839 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116 at 4:00 PM.
Starting location at Gilly's located at 2306 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104 at 4:00 PM.
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