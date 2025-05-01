University Partners + Exhibitors

University Partner - Doctoral Granting Institution
$4,999
Provides access to prospective and current doctoral students and current faculty in business and related disciplines, along with past conference attendees (who may be considering other degrees and/or adjunct or lecturer roles.) Includes Annual Conference University Fair exhibit space to recruit prospective doctoral students, and registration for 4 university representatives. Please note that this platform allows credit card transactions up to $4,999 - contact [email protected] with any questions.
University Partner - Non Doctoral Granting Institution
$3,000
Provides access to current doctoral students and faculty in business and related disciplines, as well as past conference attendees (who may be considering other degrees and/or adjunct or lecturer roles.)
University Exhibitor - Doctoral Granting University
$4,999
Includes Annual Conference University Fair exhibit space to recruit prospective doctoral students, and registration for 6 university representatives. Please note that our new payment platform limits credit card transactions to $4,999. Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

