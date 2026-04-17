UNL Shed Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Starting bid
Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!
Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric
Starting bid: $1,000
Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8
Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.
Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!