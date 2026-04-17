UNL Shed Silent Auction

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:

• Solid, high-quality construction

• Window for natural light

• Pella door

• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27

Bidding closes: May 1

Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!