Lincoln Habitat For Humanity
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Lincoln Habitat For Humanity

Hosted by

Lincoln Habitat For Humanity

About this event

Sales closed

UNL Shed Silent Auction

Shed #1 item
Shed #1 item
Shed #1
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #2 item
Shed #2 item
Shed #2
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #3 item
Shed #3 item
Shed #3
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #4 item
Shed #4 item
Shed #4
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #5 item
Shed #5 item
Shed #5
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #6 item
Shed #6 item
Shed #6
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #7 item
Shed #7 item
Shed #7
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #8 item
Shed #8 item
Shed #8
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Shed #9 item
Shed #9 item
Shed #9
$1,000

Starting bid

Own a beautifully built storage shed crafted by University of Nebraska–Lincoln students!

Each shed features:
• Solid, high-quality construction
• Window for natural light
• Pella door
• Solar panel installed by Waltz Electric

Starting bid: $1,000

Bidding opens: April 27
Bidding closes: May 1
Pickup deadline: May 8

Proceeds support Lincoln Habitat for Humanity and help build affordable housing in our community.

Place your bid and take home a great shed while making a lasting impact!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!