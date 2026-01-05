JFW Foundation Book Store

Offered by
A premium hardcover edition designed as a keepsake honoring women’s voices and legacy. Ideal for collectors or meaningful gifts.
A powerful collection of real stories from women centered on healing, growth, and purpose. Perfect for personal reading or gifting.
Paperback Book of Women Rising 2 - Empowering Women to Succeed
A custom journal created for reflection, intention-setting, and personal growth. Designed to support your journey, one page at a time.
A relaxed-fit custom tee for anyone who supports empowerment and community. Designed for comfort and everyday wear.
Available in sizes Small–2XL.
A comfortable, custom women’s tee that represents empowerment, strength, and sisterhood.
Available in sizes Small–2XL.
A versatile tote perfect for books, daily essentials, or events. Carry purpose wherever you go.
A reusable water bottle designed to encourage self-care and hydration while representing the Unleash the Queen Within movement.
A custom mug for your favorite drink and a daily reminder to pour into yourself first.
A simple, meaningful bookmark designed to complement your reading and reflection moments.
A custom pen for everyday writing, journaling, and note-taking — because your words matter.
