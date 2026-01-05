JFW Foundation Book Store

Justice For Wives Foundation

Hardcover Book
$45

A premium hardcover edition designed as a keepsake honoring women’s voices and legacy. Ideal for collectors or meaningful gifts.

Paperback Book
$25

A powerful collection of real stories from women centered on healing, growth, and purpose. Perfect for personal reading or gifting.

Women Risisng 2
$25

Paperback Book of Women Rising 2 - Empowering Women to Succeed

Unleash The Queen Within Self-Care & Healing Journal
$30

A custom journal created for reflection, intention-setting, and personal growth. Designed to support your journey, one page at a time.

Unisex T- Shirts
$25

A relaxed-fit custom tee for anyone who supports empowerment and community. Designed for comfort and everyday wear.
Available in sizes Small–2XL.

Women’s T-Shirts
$20

A comfortable, custom women’s tee that represents empowerment, strength, and sisterhood.
Available in sizes Small–2XL.

Tote Bags
$12

A versatile tote perfect for books, daily essentials, or events. Carry purpose wherever you go.

Water Bottle
$15

A reusable water bottle designed to encourage self-care and hydration while representing the Unleash the Queen Within movement.

Coffee Mugs
$10

A custom mug for your favorite drink and a daily reminder to pour into yourself first.

Bookmarker
$3

A simple, meaningful bookmark designed to complement your reading and reflection moments.

Custom Pens
$5

A custom pen for everyday writing, journaling, and note-taking — because your words matter.

