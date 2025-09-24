Unleash Women's Retreat

14754 Manahan Rd

Sabillasville, MD 21780, USA

Overnight Pass - King Bed (shared)
$150

Full access to the entire retreat, plus an overnight stay on site at Caboose Farm on Friday, February 6th. Meals include a light dinner on Friday; breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday; and refreshments and snacks throughout your stay.

Overnight Pass - Queen Bed (shared)
$140

Overnight Pass - Queen Bed (personal)
$195

Overnight Pass - Sleeper Sofa (personal)
$160

Full access to the entire retreat, plus an overnight stay on site at Caboose Farm on Friday, February 6th. Sleeper Sofas are in mostly private areas, like a second living room or loft. Meals include a light dinner on Friday; breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Saturday; and refreshments and snacks throughout your stay.

Overnight Pass - Twin Bed (personal)
$170

Day Pass
$85

You are all in for Friday and Saturday daytime events. Meals include a light dinner on Friday; lunch, and dinner on Saturday; and refreshments and snacks throughout your stay.

