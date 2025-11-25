Unlimited Potential's Blessing Store

Unlimited Potential

Laptop
$200

By purchasing a laptop, you are helping start a client's educational journey!

Television
$120

A TV can be a meaningful blessing for a young adult building their first home. It offers comfort, entertainment, and a sense of normalcy as they settle into independent living.

Pots and Pans Set
$100

Bless a young adult with a set of pots and pans that helps them cook healthy meals, develop independence, and feel confident in their own kitchen.

Dining Experience
$60

More than a meal, this blessing gives a young adult a moment of joy and normalcy, helping them feel confident and cared for during a time when positive experiences matter most.

Personal Grooming Care
$35

Help a young adult feel seen, valued, and confident with a haircut appointment that supports their personal care and well-being.

