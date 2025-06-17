Unlock the Ties That Bind

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Adult Runner
$20
🏅 Your registration includes a race shirt and commemorative medal! Prefer to skip the swag? No problem just select General Admission to join the run without the shirt and medal.
Kids Runner Tickets age 5- 10
$10
🏅 This registration includes a race shirt and commemorative medal! Prefer to skip the swag? No problem just select General Admission to join the run without the shirt and medal.
Community Supporter
$250
🌟 Become a Community Supporter $250 Your generous support directly empowers our Men’s Support Group, a vital initiative dedicated to helping men thrive emotionally, socially, and economically. With your contribution, we’re able to provide:
🧠 Mental health services and peer support groups
💸 Financial literacy workshops to build stability and independence
🛡 Resources to recognize and resist human trafficking and domestic violence
🏗 Plans to develop a community facility offering job training, crisis counseling, and a safe, welcoming space for healing
By supporting this mission, you’re helping create a future where every man is seen, heard, and supported not just for who they are, but for who they’re working to become. As a Community Supporter, your name or organization will be proudly displayed on our event website and social media as a valued ally in this life-changing work.
🎗 Empower Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on select signage
Social media thank-you post
Listed on event webpage and flyers
4 race registrations
Mission Impact:
Contributes to local awareness campaigns against trafficking and domestic abuse
Funds essentials like transportation stipends for support group attendees
Promotes inclusive programming through visibility on event media
Encourages personal empowerment through free race entries for impacted individuals
Empower Sponsors help turn awareness into actionable support.
Mission Impact:
💼 Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
Logo on shirts, signage, and digital platforms
Social media shout-outs (3 posts across platforms)
Recognition during event program
8 complimentary race registrations
Booth/table space for engagement
2 tickets to our gala March 21,2026
Mission Impact:
Fund workshops on financial literacy, fatherhood mentoring, and emotional resilience
Booth/table space invites sponsors to engage directly with participants
Helps host peer-led support groups for men rebuilding their lives
Gala tickets foster future collaboration and fundraising growth
Advocate Sponsors power programs that equip men to lead grounded, independent lives.
🌟 Legacy Sponsor
$7,500
Premier logo placement on all event materials, shirts, and banner
Co-branded press release and social media campaign
Dedicated feature article in post-event recap
Speaking opportunity at opening ceremony
15 complimentary race registrations
Option to include branded item in runner swag bags
4 Free tickets to gala March 21,2026
Mission Contribution: Legacy Sponsors become foundational partners in launching the 3rd Eye Anchored platform and physical site dedicated to men’s healing and empowerment.
Here's how you help directly:
🧱 Site Development Support your funds would help construct and furnish the space for hosting retreats, workshops, and community gatherings, designed especially for men and teen fathers.
🛡️ Domestic Violence Support Contributions sustain safe spaces for domestic violence education and recovery, providing access to counseling and trauma-informed sessions.
👨👧 Parenting & Mentorship Programs Help launch fatherhood classes and peer mentorship that build parenting confidence and emotional literacy, reshaping generational cycles.
🌐 Digital Platform Expansion Investment aids in expanding the website and online support forums ensuring men nationwide have anonymous, 24/7 access to resources, support groups, and self-guided modules.
🎤 Amplification Opportunities Legacy Sponsors can host virtual panels or share content that aligns with their corporate social responsibility, amplifying your shared mission.
