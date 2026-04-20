Compelling Why

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Compelling Why

About this event

Unlock Your Leadership Potential | Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

Southern Methodist University

Collins Executive Education Center, 3150 Binkley Ave, Dallas, TX 75205, USA

EQ (5 Sessions) + Money Management
$249

Save money by registering for all five EQ sessions plus the bonus session on Money Management: <date1>, <date2>, <date3>, <date4>, <date5>, <date6>.

To do so, select the "Sat, Jun 6 at 10:00 AM - Sat, Jul 18 at 12:00 PM CDT" date range in the drop-down menu. For all other purchases, select the date that corresponds to the desired topic.

EQ (Single Session)
$59

Single session registration. Select the date and topic you want to attend from the drop-down menu.
<date 1> EQ: Self-Awareness

<date 2> EQ: Self-Regulation

<date 3> EQ: Motivation

<date 4> EQ: Empathy

<date 5> EQ: Social Skills

<date 6> Money Management for Teens

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Free

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