Unlock Your Leadership Potential | Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

Save money by registering for all five EQ sessions plus the bonus session on Money Management: <date1>, <date2>, <date3>, <date4>, <date5>, <date6>.



To do so, select the "Sat, Jun 6 at 10:00 AM - Sat, Jul 18 at 12:00 PM CDT" date range in the drop-down menu. For all other purchases, select the date that corresponds to the desired topic.