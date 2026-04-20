Unlock Your Leadership Potential | Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

About this event
Collins Executive Education Center, 3150 Binkley Ave, Dallas, TX 75205, USA
Save money by registering for all five EQ sessions plus the bonus session on Money Management: <date1>, <date2>, <date3>, <date4>, <date5>, <date6>.
To do so, select the "Sat, Jun 6 at 10:00 AM - Sat, Jul 18 at 12:00 PM CDT" date range in the drop-down menu. For all other purchases, select the date that corresponds to the desired topic.
Single session registration. Select the date and topic you want to attend from the drop-down menu.
<date 1> EQ: Self-Awareness
<date 2> EQ: Self-Regulation
<date 3> EQ: Motivation
<date 4> EQ: Empathy
<date 5> EQ: Social Skills
<date 6> Money Management for Teens
Text ticket option
$
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