Have You Ever Thought About Writing a Book?

115 E Jefferson St

Madison, GA 30650, USA

Have You Ever Thought About Writing a Book?
free
Have You Ever Thought About Writing a Book? Join us for a special workshop at The Wheelhouse with acclaimed writer, speaker, and teacher Caroline St. John! Whether you have a story you’re ready to share or have simply dreamed of writing a book one day, this workshop is the perfect place to begin. Caroline will guide you through how to structure your ideas, develop a writing plan, and take the first steps toward publishing your work.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing