Have You Ever Thought About Writing a Book? Join us for a special workshop at The Wheelhouse with acclaimed writer, speaker, and teacher Caroline St. John! Whether you have a story you’re ready to share or have simply dreamed of writing a book one day, this workshop is the perfect place to begin. Caroline will guide you through how to structure your ideas, develop a writing plan, and take the first steps toward publishing your work.

Have You Ever Thought About Writing a Book? Join us for a special workshop at The Wheelhouse with acclaimed writer, speaker, and teacher Caroline St. John! Whether you have a story you’re ready to share or have simply dreamed of writing a book one day, this workshop is the perfect place to begin. Caroline will guide you through how to structure your ideas, develop a writing plan, and take the first steps toward publishing your work.

seeMoreDetailsMobile