Unlocked.

5301 Riverwalk Dr

Colleyville, TX 76034, USA

VIP Admission
$60

Enjoy the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets. PLUS- Reserved seating, priority line for dinner, "skip the line" for the 360-photo booth, one extra drink ticket, as well as our "Bubbles & Brews" after-party on the patio.


General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets, as well as our "Bubbles & Brews" after-party on the patio.

Trending Women MEMBERS ONLY
$25

Enjoy the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets, as well as our "Bubbles & Brews" after-party on the patio.

Keyholder Table Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Host your friends, clients, or team—while unlocking opportunity for women. Enjoy the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets per person, as well as our "Bubbles & Brews" after-party on the patio- PLUS:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests with preferred placement
  • Priority Dinner Line
  • Group photo opportunity at the Pink Carpet
  • Dessert enhancement- table-side sweet treats
  • Bottle of white and red wine on the table
  • Sponsor name/logo on table signage
  • Recognition in event program
  • On-screen slide recognition during the event
  • Ability to place branded materials or swag at designated table
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo inclusion on event website
Bubbles & Brews After Party Sponsor
$1,000

Enjoy the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets. PLUS- Reserved seating, priority line for dinner, and "skip the line" for the 360-photo booth. PLUS:

  • Exclusive Signage at Our After Party, Bubbles & Brews
  • Exclusive table for merch/branded materials
  • Professional photographer with photos sent to attendees
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo inclusion on event website
  • Logo placement on event website sponsor page


Open Access Sign-In Table Sponsor
$750

Opening the Door to an Unforgettable Night, Gaining Prime Visibility while unlocking opportunity for women. Enjoy TWO tickets to the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets per person, as well as our "Bubbles & Brews" after-party on the patio.

  • Exclusive branding at the guest sign-in table
  • Recognition in event program
  • On-screen slide recognition during the event
  • Ability to place branded materials or swag at designated table
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo inclusion on event website
  • Logo placement on event website sponsor page
Snapshot Photo Backdrop Sponsor
$500

Every Snapshot Makes a Statement! Enjoy TWO tickets to the full program including dinner and 2 drink tickets per person, as well as our "Bubbles & Brews" after-party on the patio. PLUS:

  • Exclusive Logo on the photo backdrop alongside Trending Women's Logo
  • Professional photographer with photos sent to attendees
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo inclusion on event website
  • Logo placement on event website sponsor page


Trending Women Exhibitor Showcase
$250

One 6' table to showcase and sell your products.

  • For product-based business only
  • Must be woman owned business
  • Exclusivity- only 2 exhibitor tables available!
  • Sell your products to over 125 attendees ready to support women in business
  • Position your brand in front of a targeted audience


Next Gen Youth Exhibitor Showcase
$10
  • Must be under 18 years of age
  • Must be female owned business
  • For product-based business only
  • Exclusivity- only 4 exhibitor tables available!
  • Sell your products to over 125 attendees ready to support women in business
  • Position your brand in front of a targeted audience
Add a donation for Trending Women

$

