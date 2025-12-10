Integrated Healthcare Systems Riviera Inc

Hosted by

Integrated Healthcare Systems Riviera Inc

About this event

Unmask the Myth Gala 2026: Beyond the Mask – Celebrating a Legacy of Hope

650 Okeechobee Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

Regular Ticket
$175

Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the IHCS Gala with admission for one (1) guest and full access to the entire program.

Regular Table
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes admission for ten (10) guests and access to the complete IHCS Gala evening program, featuring all scheduled activities and experiences.

Hosting Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • VIP table with premium seating
  • Opportunity to address guests
  • Premier logo placement across all materials
  • Top-tier recognition throughout the evening
Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • VIP table
  • Prominent logo placement
  • Recognition at welcome reception and main event
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Complimentary tickets
  • Logo on event materials and website
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
  • Event recognition
  • Logo on select materials
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
  • Logo recognition
  • Event acknowledgment
Full Page Electronic Ad
$2,000

8.5 × 11 in. Maximum visibility — a full-page presence all evening long.

Half Page Electronic Ad
$1,000

8.5 × 8.5 in. Greater visibility for organizational support and in-memoriam dedications.

Quarter Page Electronic Ad
$500

4.25 × 5.5 in. Perfect for personal tributes and small business recognition.

Digital Congratulatory Message
$100

Send your heartfelt congratulations to our honorees and IHCS staff! Submit your message and it will be displayed on the projector screen throughout the evening's gala celebration.

Add a donation for Integrated Healthcare Systems Riviera Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!