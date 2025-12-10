Unmask the Myth Gala 2026: Beyond the Mask – Celebrating a Legacy of Hope

About this event
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the IHCS Gala with admission for one (1) guest and full access to the entire program.
Includes admission for ten (10) guests and access to the complete IHCS Gala evening program, featuring all scheduled activities and experiences.
8.5 × 11 in. Maximum visibility — a full-page presence all evening long.
8.5 × 8.5 in. Greater visibility for organizational support and in-memoriam dedications.
4.25 × 5.5 in. Perfect for personal tributes and small business recognition.
Send your heartfelt congratulations to our honorees and IHCS staff! Submit your message and it will be displayed on the projector screen throughout the evening's gala celebration.
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