Hosted by

Integrated Healthcare Systems Riviera Inc

About this event

Unmask the Myth Gala 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

Signed Miami Heat Basketball item
Signed Miami Heat Basketball
$250

Starting bid

Own a piece of NBA history with an authentic Miami Heat basketball signed by team players—perfect for collectors and fans alike.

IHCS Riviera Beach Home Naming Opportunity (3 Available)
$1,000

Starting bid

Create a lasting legacy by naming one of three IHCS homes in Riviera Beach, supporting housing and community impact initiatives.

IHCS Drop-In Center Naming Opportunity
$1,000

Starting bid

Support essential services by naming the IHCS Drop-In Center, a space dedicated to providing resources and assistance to those in need.

IHCS Counseling Center Naming Opportunity
$1,000

Starting bid

Leave a meaningful legacy by naming the IHCS Counseling Center, supporting access to critical mental health services in the community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!