Unmask the Myth Gala 2026 Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Own a piece of NBA history with an authentic Miami Heat basketball signed by team players—perfect for collectors and fans alike.
Starting bid
Create a lasting legacy by naming one of three IHCS homes in Riviera Beach, supporting housing and community impact initiatives.
Starting bid
Support essential services by naming the IHCS Drop-In Center, a space dedicated to providing resources and assistance to those in need.
Starting bid
Leave a meaningful legacy by naming the IHCS Counseling Center, supporting access to critical mental health services in the community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!