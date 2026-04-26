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unmask the arts

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Unmasked and United - Silent Auction!

2 MRDC Tickets item
2 MRDC Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to see Movement Reservoir Dance Company perform in their upcoming concert, (Un)Seen on May 9th @6:30-8:00PM. Located at Plainwell High School. Prize value: $50

MMC Find Your Fit Intro Gift Voucher item
MMC Find Your Fit Intro Gift Voucher
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive an intro class pack to Midwest Movement Collective. This starter pack is for individuals of all movement backgrounds who are curious about pole, dance, or aerial classes. It includes 12 credits to help you discover what type of movement you love!

Personalized Pet Portrait item
Personalized Pet Portrait item
Personalized Pet Portrait item
Personalized Pet Portrait
$50

Starting bid

Artist, Sam Miller, will paint the winner’s pet on a 5x7 canvas with background color of their choice. Sam will contact the winner to receive photos of their pet and begin painting!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!