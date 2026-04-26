Unmasked and United - Silent Auction!

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Starting bid
Two tickets to see Movement Reservoir Dance Company perform in their upcoming concert, (Un)Seen on May 9th @6:30-8:00PM. Located at Plainwell High School. Prize value: $50
Starting bid
Winner will receive an intro class pack to Midwest Movement Collective. This starter pack is for individuals of all movement backgrounds who are curious about pole, dance, or aerial classes. It includes 12 credits to help you discover what type of movement you love!
Starting bid
Artist, Sam Miller, will paint the winner’s pet on a 5x7 canvas with background color of their choice. Sam will contact the winner to receive photos of their pet and begin painting!
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