Unmasking 40 yrs of Sisterhood and Service

Hosted by
About this event
Corner of Route 53 and Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Advertise your business/organization or celebrate a person, group, or loved one! All ads will be displayed for 15 seconds each in a continuous loop during the event and distributed via social media (Facebook and Instagram).
All ad submissions must be full-page (8.5x11), high-resolution, digital-ready, and require no editing. Please email your digital-ready ad to [email protected] after payment has been submitted.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!