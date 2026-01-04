Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc - Zeta Omicron Sigma Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc - Zeta Omicron Sigma Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Unmasking 40 yrs of Sisterhood and Service

Abbington Distinctive Banquets 3S002 Route 53

Corner of Route 53 and Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

General Admission
$125
General Admission - Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Digital Ad
$75

Advertise your business/organization or celebrate a person, group, or loved one! All ads will be displayed for 15 seconds each in a continuous loop during the event and distributed via social media (Facebook and Instagram).


All ad submissions must be full-page (8.5x11), high-resolution, digital-ready, and require no editing. Please email your digital-ready ad to [email protected] after payment has been submitted.

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