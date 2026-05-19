UnMasquerade Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for two people.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Two tickets, a hotel room for the evening and a special mask.
Exclusive title partner naming rights, premier logo placement on event materials and media, top billing in all press releases, invitations and promotions, recognition from the stage, premier VIP table, private reception with executive leadership, full page ad in event program, year-round recognition on Home Again Foundation website and social media, a hotel room for the evening (1)
Named as un-masking partner, prominent logo placement on select event materials, recognition from the stage, VIP table, half-page ad in event program, recognition on website and social media, a hotel room for the evening (1)
Prominent logo placement on event materials, recognition from the stage, VIP table, quarter page ad in event program, recognition on website and social media and a hotel room for the evening (1)
Logo placement on event materials, recognition from the page, VIP table, recognition in event program, recognition on website and social media and a hotel room for the evening (1)
Logo placement on event materials, reserved table, recognition in event program, recognition on the website and a hotel room for the evening (1)
Reserved table, recognition in event program, opportunity to support a vital mission in our community and a hotel room for the evening (1)
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