Hosted by

Unnatural Resources Institute

About this event

Sales closed

Unnatural Resources Institute's "Reimagined Dolls" Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

303 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834, USA

"Barbie at the Blizzard Ball" item
"Barbie at the Blizzard Ball" item
"Barbie at the Blizzard Ball" item
"Barbie at the Blizzard Ball"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll

Dress:

  • Sheetz Cup
  • Leftover Scraps from Cutting a Duster Head to Size
  • Scrap Ribbon

Bonnet

  • Napkin Ring
  • Flower from a Broken Belt

Purse

  • Cardboard
  • Scrap Ribbon
  • Keps Nuts
  • Broken Lamp Chain

Skates

  • Yogurt cups,
  • Felt,
  • Picture-Hanging Hardware,
  • Seed beads
  • Pompoms

Jewelry

  • Beads
  • Picture Wire

Created by Sunny Rainville


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Jupiter and Mars" Duo item
"Jupiter and Mars" Duo item
"Jupiter and Mars" Duo
$35

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Dolls
  • Colored Napkins
  • Fabric Scraps
  • Notebook Wires
  • Magazine Pictures
  • CPAP Cubes

Created by Laurie Clendenen


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

Pirate Barbie item
Pirate Barbie item
Pirate Barbie item
Pirate Barbie
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie doll
  • Tee shirts
  • Cardboard (Cutlass)

Created by Anne Jones


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Legally Blonde" item
"Legally Blonde" item
"Legally Blonde"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Tee Shirts
  • Bottle Cap
  • Wide Twisty Tie
  • Broken Chain

Dog

  • Repainted Broken Toy

Created by Anne Jones


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"I'll Put a Spell on You" item
"I'll Put a Spell on You" item
"I'll Put a Spell on You" item
"I'll Put a Spell on You"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Fabric Scraps
  • Carboard
  • Jewelry Piece

Crow

  • Dryer Lint
  • Glue
  • Fabric Scraps
  • Tooth Picks
  • Bottle Cap

Created by Anne Jones


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Red Hat" Barbie item
"Red Hat" Barbie item
"Red Hat" Barbie item
"Red Hat" Barbie
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Orphaned Socks
  • Miscellaneous Pieces Found in Drawers


Created by Pat Carlson


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

Marie Antoinette: "Eat More Cake" Barbie item
Marie Antoinette: "Eat More Cake" Barbie item
Marie Antoinette: "Eat More Cake" Barbie item
Marie Antoinette: "Eat More Cake" Barbie
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Pink Shower Cap (Dress)
  • Painted Bubble Wrap (Dress)
  • Hard Styrofoam (Base)
  • Painted Card (Base)
  • Down Feathers (Hair)
  • Cocktail Pick with Pearl (Hair)
  • Pink Ribbon
  • White Rubber Band (Hair)
  • Flower Soap Petals (Bottom Dress)
  • Birthday Card
  • Clear Box

Created by Shelly Wingerter


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Girl with the Pearl Earring" item
"Girl with the Pearl Earring" item
"Girl with the Pearl Earring" item
"Girl with the Pearl Earring"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric

Created by Lynne Anderson

Note from the Artist: "Inspired by the 17th Century Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer."


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026



"Swing Time" Barbie item
"Swing Time" Barbie item
"Swing Time" Barbie item
"Swing Time" Barbie
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Yarn

Created by Georgia McAllisters

Note from the Artist: Yarn was scrap from other projects.


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026


Frida Kahlo item
Frida Kahlo item
Frida Kahlo item
Frida Kahlo
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Dried Flowers
  • Crocheted Shawl
  • Old Paint Brush

Created by Lynne Anderson

Note from the Artist: Doll inspired by Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, known for exotic self portraits.


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

Argentinian Dancer item
Argentinian Dancer item
Argentinian Dancer item
Argentinian Dancer
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • White Supermarket Bag
  • Scrap Bead and Ribbon

Created by Ines Capelle


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Bayside Barbie" item
"Bayside Barbie" item
"Bayside Barbie" item
"Bayside Barbie"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Cape Cod Potato Chips Bag

Created by Jacquie Clark


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

Goth Elsa item
Goth Elsa item
Goth Elsa item
Goth Elsa
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Disney's "Frozen" Doll
  • Old Vase
  • Plastic Fencing
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Repurposed Christmas Decorations
  • Broken Jewelry

Created by Isabel Farrell


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Lakota Hoop Dancer" item
"Lakota Hoop Dancer" item
"Lakota Hoop Dancer" item
"Lakota Hoop Dancer"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • "Rehomed" Disney's "Pocahontas" Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Twine
  • Metal Wire
  • Broken Jewelry

Created by Monica Amende


Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

Golden Goddess: "She was Left with One Leg to Stand On" item
Golden Goddess: "She was Left with One Leg to Stand On" item
Golden Goddess: "She was Left with One Leg to Stand On" item
Golden Goddess: "She was Left with One Leg to Stand On"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" One-Legged Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Decorated Chopstick
  • Scrap Beads

Created by Monica Amende


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Life is a Cabaret" Barbie item
"Life is a Cabaret" Barbie item
"Life is a Cabaret" Barbie item
"Life is a Cabaret" Barbie
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Scrap Ribbon
  • Broken Jewelry
  • Repurposed Gift Box

Created by Kathy Hanna


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Anita from Westside Story" item
"Anita from Westside Story" item
"Anita from Westside Story" item
"Anita from Westside Story"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Scrap Ribbon
  • Leftover Charms

Created by Cynthia DelaFontaine


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Saint Barbie" item
"Saint Barbie" item
"Saint Barbie" item
"Saint Barbie"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric: Cutup Old Wedding Dress
  • Lace Bits
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Cardboard

(All from the artist's scrap drawer)

Created by Isabel Farrell


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Ms. North Carolina" item
"Ms. North Carolina" item
"Ms. North Carolina" item
"Ms. North Carolina"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Old NC map with Origami Folds
  • Painter's Tape
  • Scotch Tape
  • Hot Glue
  • Packing Paper (to fill out shape)

Created by Zoey Lee


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026


Island Girl item
Island Girl item
Island Girl item
Island Girl
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Disney"s "Moana" Doll
  • Dress Woven with Yarn Scraps
  • Onion Bag Netting

Created by Nina


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Tootsie" item
"Tootsie" item
"Tootsie" item
"Tootsie"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Tootsie Roll Wrappers
  • Gum Wrappers'
  • Chocolate Wrappers
  • Glue

Created by Jensen Munn


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Diamonds on the Soles Of Her Shoes item
"Diamonds on the Soles Of Her Shoes item
"Diamonds on the Soles Of Her Shoes item
"Diamonds on the Soles Of Her Shoes
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Dress made from Acrylic Palette Peel
  • Scrap Threads
  • Broken Beads
  • Leftover Gold Flakes

Created by Dana Munn


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Bridal Bliss" item
"Bridal Bliss" item
"Bridal Bliss" item
"Bridal Bliss"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Plastic Shopping Bags
  • Scrap Netting
  • Broken Jewelry
  • Bottle Cap with Paper Clay (Cake)

Created by Anne Jones


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Geisha" item
"Geisha" item
"Geisha" item
"Geisha"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Old Necktie
  • Elastic
  • Thread
  • Ribbon
  • Popsicle Sticks for Sandals

Created by Linda Snyder


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"The Sleepover" item
"The Sleepover"
$35

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric from Quilting
  • Cardboard

Created by Vi Loveless


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

"Prayer Warrior" item
"Prayer Warrior" item
"Prayer Warrior" item
"Prayer Warrior"
$25

Starting bid

Unnatural Resources Used:

  • Rehomed" Barbie Doll
  • Scrap Fabric
  • Old Jewelry
  • Watchband Leather

Created by Terri Pritchard


"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026

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