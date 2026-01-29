Unnatural Resources Institute's "Reimagined Dolls" Auction Fundraiser

Unnatural Resources Used:

"Rehomed" Barbie Doll

Scrap Fabric

Dried Flowers

Crocheted Shawl

Old Paint Brush

Created by Lynne Anderson

Note from the Artist: Doll inspired by Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, known for exotic self portraits.





"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026