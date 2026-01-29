Unnatural Resources Institute's "Reimagined Dolls" Auction Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Dress:
Bonnet
Purse
Skates
Jewelry
Created by Sunny Rainville
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Laurie Clendenen
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Anne Jones
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Dog
Created by Anne Jones
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Crow
Created by Anne Jones
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Pat Carlson
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Shelly Wingerter
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Lynne Anderson
Note from the Artist: "Inspired by the 17th Century Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer."
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Georgia McAllisters
Note from the Artist: Yarn was scrap from other projects.
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Lynne Anderson
Note from the Artist: Doll inspired by Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo, known for exotic self portraits.
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Ines Capelle
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Jacquie Clark
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Isabel Farrell
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Monica Amende
Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Monica Amende
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Kathy Hanna
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Cynthia DelaFontaine
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
(All from the artist's scrap drawer)
Created by Isabel Farrell
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Zoey Lee
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Nina
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Jensen Munn
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Dana Munn
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Anne Jones
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Linda Snyder
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Vi Loveless
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
Starting bid
Unnatural Resources Used:
Created by Terri Pritchard
"Reimagined Dolls" are displayed for the public at the Greenville Convention Center from February 6th-8th, 2026
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